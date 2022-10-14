Televisions with new technologies to watch the World Cup

The Soccer World Cup starts on November 20th. And, for many families, it’s almost a tradition to buy a new television to watch the World Cup with the best picture quality, but it’s not always a simple choice.

The stores in Greater Vitória promise promotions and discounts for consumers to take a brand new TV to watch the Qatar World Cup games.

The consumer looking for a Smart TV currently finds several options with new technologies that enable richer images and more vivid colors, among other developments, according to the manufacturers.

Among the technologies are Crystal UHD, QLED, OLED, 8K and 4K. Understand what each one means in the table below.

According to Edson Cordeiro, sales director at Sipolatti, the expectation is for sales of around 40 thousand TVs, with more than 30% of the screens larger than 60 inches, only in the group’s stores.

“Our stores are planning to significantly increase sales. We are in direct negotiations in São Paulo with market giants, such as LG and Samsung, to accommodate sales”, he says.

Supervisor of a store located in Glória, in Vila Velha, Juliano de Araújo, highlights the expectation of a significant increase in sales, mainly from the beginning of November, added to the period before the World Cup with Black Friday.

“Several new TV models have just arrived at the store. There are models that even feature an immersion, through lights, which ‘come out’ through the back of the devices. We have options for all tastes, with the most varied prices”, she says.

The supervisor also highlights that there will be several promotions for consumers. There are TVs with discounts of up to R$ 300.

Salesperson Lizandra Ribeiro said that some TVs have exclusive streaming platforms



| Photo: Gustavo Andrade/AT



According to the seller Lizandra Ribeiro, the devices increasingly rely on new streaming platforms (transmission), some televisions with some exclusive platforms.

And in terms of broadcasting, a novelty for this year’s World Cup is that, in addition to open and pay TV channels, matches can be watched on some streaming platforms.

smart tvs

> Smart TV

– Smart TV, also known as smart TV, is a device that has many functions, the main difference being internet access.

– In addition to tuning in to open channels, the TV connects to Wi-Fi to access different content, such as streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, etc.

– Most TVs available on the market are Smart, but the features are numerous and determined from the technology present in the device, which defines, for example, the amount charged for the product.

Difference between technologies

The screen resolution depends on the number of pixels present in a display, the more pixels, the higher the image quality.

> HD

– This template usually has about 1280 horizontal lines by 720 vertical lines of pixels.

> Full HD

– They are screens with 1,920 horizontal lines by 1,080 vertical lines.

> 4K Image

– 4K TVs are so nicknamed because they have four times more pixels than Full HD screens.

– The resolution is 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Compared to previous screens, the TV with 4k technology is one of the most modern on the market.

– A novelty on the market are the TV models with Crystal UHD technology, which have the ability to leave any image with a quality close to 4K.

– This model received connectivity improvements, typical of the smart line, managing to significantly improve the image quality, making the colors more beautiful, in addition to having better contrast and sharpness.

TV with 8K technology: 16 times higher resolution than Full HD



| Photo: Disclosure



> 8k technology

– Currently, the most modern technology is 8K, which has 7,680 x 4,320 pixels on the screen, which means four times more pixels than a 4K display.

– TVs with this technology total about 33 million pixels on the screen.

– 8K TVs are classified as UHD, that is, they are “ultra-high definition” containing four times more pixels than a 4K smart TV.

Most modern TV available on the market

– The pixels on these screens are so small that it’s hard to tell them apart even when they’re very close to the device.

– The more condensed, the more realistic the experience of watching television.

– The image is reproduced more clearly, detailed and sharp.

– Compared to Full HD TV, 8K resolution is 16 times higher.

Pixel per inch (PPI)

– This is another factor that influences the image quality of TVs, the more PPI a device has, the greater the sharpness of the screen.

Full HD: 29 PPI

4K: 59 PPI

8k:117 PPI

expert opinion

– Hugo Santos, who works with technology and is an audiovisual enthusiast, says he doesn’t see any advantages in betting on the model for now. “The market still does not offer service with this technology”, he says.

– For him, what happens is that until the TVs work in 8k, the person who buys the TV with this technology will watch the content in 4k, which is the technology that the devices support.

Is it worth buying an 8k TV?

> Technology

– In comparison, the two TVs have similar technologies.

– Thus, the exchange must take into account factors other than just the image quality.

> Value

– Today it is possible to buy a 4k television for approximately R$ 2 thousand, with values ​​that can reach up to R$ 4 thousand.

– 8k TVs cost between R$9,000 and R$46,000.

world Cup

– The men’s soccer World Cup, which will be held in Qatar, starts on November 20, but the electronics market is already heated for the period.

– According to Edson Cordeiro, sales director of Sipolatti, the group has 40 thousand TVs in stock, ready for sales, which stimulated by the celebration should grow 35% in sales.

– According to the representative, Sipolatti is in constant negotiation with market giants, such as Samsung and LG.

– In addition to promoting research to understand the interest of the consumer market.

– The data collected indicate that consumers are interested in 60-inch models.

increase in sales

– Glória shopkeepers, in Vila Velha, informed that they expect a significant increase in sales, mainly from the beginning of November, when the World Cup games are played.

– They point out that the devices increasingly rely on new streaming platforms (transmission), some with exclusive services.

– Merchants report that stores are stocked with many models of TVs and that there are options for all tastes and budgets.

Source: mentioned manufacturers, Hugo Santos and Edson Cordeiro.