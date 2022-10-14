“That’s it…”; Palmeiras lawyer ‘breaks the silence’ and clears Verdão’s debt for Piquerez with Uruguayan clubs

Palmeiras is taking great strides towards its 11th national title. At this moment, Verdão has a 10 point advantage over Internacional and the distance may increase even more, since in the next two games, while Palestra will host São Paulo and Avaí, Colorado travels to Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba to duel with Botafogo and Coritiba respectively.

However, another news caught the attention of Palmeiras fans during the afternoon of last Thursday (13). According to the Nosso Palestra portal, Palmeiras has not yet paid off the last installment of the purchase of left-back Joaquim Piquerez. Therefore, three Uruguayan teams charge Leila Pereira to pay this amount: Penarol, Defensor and River Plate. The trio even came to charge the Paulistas at FIFA, but so far no one from Alviverde has been notified.

According to GE, Palmeiras is calm and said that it will pay its commitments. The deal hasn’t been done yet because Palestra has a problem with its cash, but as soon as there is a breath, the deal will be fully sealed.

On the other hand, Palmeiras lawyer André Sica gave the version on behalf of the Club for the first time on his twitter account when he responded to a statement from a Palmeiras fan who made the following analysis of the situation: “In 2021, Nacional activated FIFA to buy Viña. Palmeiras proved that everything was right and solved this problem. In this case, I believe it is the same problem. Even more teams that need money at all costs We keep following it”, evaluated o Info Lecture.

Hours later, the palmeirense lawyer gave the go-ahead and sent the following message: “That’s it”. After the lawyer’s statement, many people from Palmeiras calmed down on social media and criticism of President Leila Pereira was softened.