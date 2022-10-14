The 10 days that never existed: discover this AWESOME story

By decision of the Pope, the 15th of October 1582 followed directly the 4th. It was necessary to compensate for the delay accumulated by the Julian calendar. During the year 1582, ten days disappeared. No, you are not in a science fiction novel, but in French History. That year, by decision of King Henry III, the French went to sleep on December 9 to wake up on December 20.

This choice of the king is not a sign of madness, quite the opposite. In imposing this reform, the king is simply applying a decision of Pope Gregory XIII, who had just reformed the calendar. Until then, in fact, the current calendar in Europe was the Julian calendar – created, as its name suggests, by Julius Caesar.

An incredible story that few know

The Roman Emperor was an incompetent astronomer. He had calculated that the year had 365.25 days, when in reality it has only 365.2422 days. The difference may seem small, but it threatens Christianity: since the Council of Nicaea, the date of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Christ, is calculated according to the spring equinox, officially fixed on March 21.

However, over the centuries, the Julian calendar changes little by little in relation to the solar year. When Gregory XIII was elected Pope in 1572, the equinox was actually observed on March 11, not March 21 as predicted by the calendar. In 1577, the sovereign pontiff convened a commission of astronomers and mathematicians. In 1582, thanks to his proposals, he developed a new calendar that is still known today as the “Gregorian calendar”.

Thanks to the elimination of some leap years, the deviation between the calendar and the real year will be only two days every ten thousand years, a discrepancy considered acceptable. On the other hand, the Pope resolves the question of the accumulated delay since Caesar: for this, he amputates the month of October 1582 for 10 days.

Which, incidentally, will lead to the death of Teresa of Avila… on the night of the 4th to the 15th of October 1582! Finally, Gregory XIII adds a third reform: he now begins the year on January 1, as in the time of Julius Caesar.

Newton died twice

It’s not enough to have a good renovation… you still need to apply it! Spain and Portugal immediately adopt the new calendar. France dragged on a bit on principle, but ended up complying with the Pope’s decision two months late, in December 1582. On the other hand, many countries were reluctant to change. Most Protestants actually reject this Vatican-imposed manipulation of time.

For several centuries, our continent lived like this with two calendars, at the expense of a vast cacophony: in certain years, pensioners prepared fish for Lent when their Catholic neighbors took the paschal lamb from the oven; and celebrate Christmas ten days apart.

If we add that the year starts on January 1st for some, March 25th for others, we imagine the puzzle that follows. Newton thus has the singularity of dying on both March 20, 1726 and March 31, 1727, according to the authors.

But business is business! The proliferation of trade, commerce and transport will eventually overcome these dissensions. The Gregorian calendar ended up imposing itself across Europe. Not without difficulty: in England, where the reform took place in 1752, the angry population demanded “that we give them back their days”! Most non-European countries followed suit, such as Japan in 1873 or China in 1912.

Today, the Gregorian calendar has become the international civil calendar of reference. But in the heart of Europe, some British inhabitants of the tiny island of Foula in the Shetlands continue to celebrate Christmas on January 6th.

