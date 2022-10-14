The most famous Disney+ witches to see until Halloween

halloween

Check out some movies with Disney’s most iconic witches: from the vain ones who make megalomaniac spells, to the evil ones who create magical intrigues to scare (or make laugh) everyone. View or review on Disney+:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

One of the most classic Disney characters, the Evil Queen could not be missing from our list. The first witch created by Disney appeared in 1937 as Snow White’s stepmother.

Envious of her stepdaughter’s beauty, the Evil Queen hires a hunter to kill her. In possession of a magic mirror, she discovers that the job was not done and that Snow White is more alive than ever living with seven dwarfs in the middle of the forest.

In her rage, she descends to the basement – ​​where we see one of the greatest witchcraft scenes of all time. The Evil Queen transforms into an old witch and poisons an apple to give to her stepdaughter and then kills her.



maleficent

Maleficent, from the movie of the same name, is not exactly a witch, but a fairy with evil purposes. But even so, her power over magic is so great that she could face any of the witches on this list.

In the film we discover that Maleficent was not always “evil”. At first, she (played by Angelina Jolie) was just a beautiful, pure-hearted young woman with an idyllic life growing up in a peaceful forest kingdom, until an invading army threatens the harmony of the place.

Maleficent becomes the region’s fiercest protector, but ends up suffering a relentless betrayal that turns her pure heart to stone. Bent on revenge, Maleficent faces a battle with the invading king’s successor and, as a result, curses her newborn Aurora.

As the child grows older, Maleficent realizes that Aurora holds the key to peace in the realm – and perhaps to her true happiness as well.



Abracadabra

Released in 1993, Abracadabra was the film that introduced the Sanderson sisters to the world, who made the production a reference for feature films that bring together humor and Halloween stories.

Now, 29 years later, the three Salem witches get a sequel in Abracadabra 2. The first film follows the story of sisters Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker).

In the year 1693, the three were executed for practicing sorcery in Salem City, but not before the spellbook revealed a curse to bring the three back from the dead.

After 300 years, teenager Max Dennison moves to the city and struggles to adjust to the place. Despite not liking the apparent passion for Salem legends, he agrees to take his sister Dani trick-or-treating around the neighborhood houses on Halloween night.

However, upon meeting the girl he is in love with, Allison, Max is challenged to see the Sanderson sisters’ former home. In a thoughtless move, he ends up bringing the trio back to life.

From there, we follow the witches’ antics as they try to capture enough children to stay alive after sunrise. At the same time, Max, Dani and Allison will have to join forces to find a way to send them back to the underworld.



Halloweentown

Halloweentown (from 1998), was the film that gave rise to a franchise of four feature films. The story of Halloweentown begins when Aggie Cromwell (Debbie Reynolds) goes to visit her grandchildren Marnie, Sophie and Dylan.

Her arrival always takes place around Halloween, and she is a grandmother who is extremely excited about the party, which greatly annoys the children’s mother.

When the grandchildren ask Aggie to tell a story, the book she holds shows a witch-like figure just like Marnie. The grandmother, angry, fights with her daughter for not having told Marnie that she was a witch.

Because if the girl doesn’t start practicing witchcraft before the age of 13, she will lose her powers forever. Marnie hears everything and follows her grandmother on the magic bus along with Dylan.

But Sophie appears by surprise and boards with the brothers, who discover Halloweentown, a place where magical beings celebrate Halloween every day.

Forest Paths

A sentimental witch played by Meryl Streep is one of the stars of Into the Woods. Here, the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack and the Beanstalk were re-imagined by Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the original Broadway musical in 1986.

In 2014, acclaimed music producer Rob Marshall brought these reinterpreted stories to the big screen with the help of an all-star cast that, in addition to Streep, includes Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick and Tracey Ullman.

The witch shows that she acts in revenge for a robbery she suffered. Constantly disappointed, the character becomes increasingly sentimental as the story unfolds.



Twitches – The Twin Witches

Based on the book series of the same name by HB Gilmour and Randi Reisfeld, Twitches stars twin sisters Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry. The two play Alex Fielding and Camryn Barnes, two little witches separated from each other at birth and adopted by different families.

When they turn 21, they meet again and discover they have magical powers. Despite their differences, the two have to unite and use their powers to save the place where they were born, where the twins’ real mother still lives.

