“The objective is to transform the club’s football into SAF”, reinforces the pre-candidate

In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, the lawyer Rafael Rolim launched his pre-candidacy to run for the presidency of Fluminense in the next elections, which will take place in November, but still no date set. To the vehicle, he told his plans, if elected, for the club’s football.

Its main banner is the transformation into SAF, as other clubs in Brazil like Botafogo, Vasco and Cruzeiro have done. Without revealing names, the lawyer said he already has advanced conversations with investors and has the support of Pedro Antônio, former vice president of Special Projects in the Peter Siemsen administration and responsible for building the CTCC.

– Directly and transparently, the objective is to transform the club’s football into SAF, ensuring an initial investment to build a winning football. On the other hand, facing the huge debt of the club, allowing an operation with cash flow, the permanence of base athletes in the main team and obtaining a debt clearance certificate (CND). Fluminense doesn’t have time to wait for change. Certainly, the next president will face a club with an approximate debt of R$ 1 billion, with salaries, awards and taxes delayed, not counting the 13th salary. Our proposal is to ensure the entry of “new money” from the very beginning. There are already advanced conversations with investors to make this happen. Without that, I can assure you that whoever sits in the president’s chair will continue to “dry ice” – said Rolim.