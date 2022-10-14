“The result of…”; Corinthians is not satisfied with VAR audio, makes serious accusations and the final of the Copa do Brasil is put in check

Last Wednesday (12), the Flemish faced Corinthians in São Paulo, in the first match of the Copa do Brasil finals. The duel ended with a 0-0 tie and the São Paulo team complained about controversial moves. Alvinegro had a hard time in its Stadium, but preferred to focus on supposed errors of the referee.

On Thursday night (13), Corinthians continued their lamentations and released an official note on their social networks, criticizing the arbitration. “Sport Club Corinthians Paulista goes public to reiterate its repudiation of the conduct of the refereeing team in the first game of the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, on the night of last Wednesday (12), at Neo Química Arena. the release of the audio of the analysis of the VAR booth in the penalty shootout in favor of Corinthians, confirmed a sequence of speeches and decisions without any connection with what was seen in the images”, began the text written by the Club.

However, the Red and Black Nation did not forgive the tearful posture of the paulistas and, as soon as the note was posted, numerous flamenguists took a wave with Alvinegro’s victimist posture: Most of the responses cited Atlético-MG as the club that started the wave of rejection notes: “Ala ( sic), became the pathetic miner”, wrote an internet user. “I lived to see Corinthians release a note against refereeing…Atlético Mineiro did school, huh? How depressing all this poor thing is”, posted a flamenguista.

Just as many comments made fun of Corinthians, a wave of memes also took the network. Another post that drew attention was that of a Palmeirense also complaining about the refereeing of the final. However, a red-black did not forgive and released: “Palmeirense defending Corinthians? Lol Flamengo is the winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize”. Check out the uproar in response to the Corinthians note: