the safest of all

There is a great possibility that perhaps the secret to enjoying a safer, more powerful and unhackable internet lies inside a closet reserved for storing brooms and mops, in a basement in the huge city of Chicago.

We are referring to a cubicle, literally, located approximately in the middle of a laboratory at the University of Chicago. There, there is a thin rack with hardware that is responsible for firing, in a completely discreet way, quantum particles in a fiber optic network.

But what is the purpose of these quantum particles? According to the information, making use of these tiny objects of nature contributes to the sharing of information under encryption, which cannot be broken and occasionally connecting it to a network of quantum computers, which has the ability to perform monstrously large calculations.

Both the United States and China are in a race against time to figure out how to harness the properties of quantum particles to send information in powerful new ways. This type of technology may be able to provide enormous benefits, whether economic or related to the national security of the countries that dominate it.

This quantum investigative process is so important to the future of the internet that it has attracted new federal funding, especially from the Chips and Science Act.

This is happening because, if it works, the quantum internet will be used to protect financial transactions and health data, being an almost impenetrable barrier at the time of identity theft and other types of hackers.

But it is necessary to point out that just last week approximately three physicists shared the Nobel Prize for quantum research, which was responsible for helping to build a path to this future internet.

However, it is nothing new that there are major hurdles that need to be overcome if they are to achieve general use. But banks and healthcare companies, as well as many other industries, have already started experimenting with the quantum Internet.

In addition, there are companies that are focused on developing quantum computers, which are in their initial phase, in which it is checked whether the computer in question can solve problems that other computers cannot. Finding new drugs to treat disease is an example.

According to Grant Smith, a graduate student on the quantum research team at the University of Chicago, it is too early to see the great potential that these productions will have in the future.

“When people made the first rudimentary internets connecting research-grade computers and universities and national labs, they couldn’t foresee e-commerce,” he said during a recent visit to the university’s labs.