The Sinner Season 5 Updates: Will there be another season of The Sinner?

a new season of the sinner has finally arrived on Netflix, and viewers have been watching the new episodes to unravel Detective Ambrose’s latest mystery. But after devouring the fourth season, the sinner season 5 soon?

Considering the fact that the sinner is an anthology series and each season has independent stories, you don’t have to worry about the sinner season 4 ending with an unresolved cliffhanger.

In season four, Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman) moves to Maine to enjoy his retirement, but when a young woman goes missing, he’s pulled back to his old world to help with the investigation. The season also stars Alice Kremelberg, Michael Mosley, Frances Fisher, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, and Neal Huff.

Detective Ambrose will return for another chilling mystery in the sinner season 5? Here’s what the future holds for the fan-favorite and critically-acclaimed crime drama.

Is The Sinner season 5 happening?

Unfortunately, don’t expect to see the sinner Season 5 coming to your watchlist in the near future. The anthology series came to an end with the fourth and final season. the sinner Season four aired on USA Network from October to December 2021 and is now streaming on Netflix.

When the series premiered in the US in August 2017 with Jessica Biel as the main character, the sinner it was intended to be just an eight-part miniseries. But because of critical acclaim and high ratings, the US turned the series into an anthology centered on Pullman’s character.

During its four seasons, the sinner received several award nominations, including an Emmy nomination for the performance of Biel in the first season, two Golden Globe nominations and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for the performance of Pullman in the second season.

If you are looking for more shows on Netflix to watch that are similar to the sinner, check out Echoes, The Stranger, Seven Seconds, Mindhunter, Unbelievable, and Stay close. Each of these series or miniseries has plenty of murder and mystery to keep you entertained.

Watch the four seasons of the sinner now on Netflix.