“They were still talking about Galliote”; Leila’s attitude at Palmeiras leaves fans ‘p of life’ with current board

palm trees

President has suffered from criticism on social media because of his management this season

Maurício Galliote was president of Palmeiras before Leila (Photo: Ale Cabral/AGIF)
This Thursday (13), the Uruguayans Peñarol, River Plate-URU and Defensor entered FIFA against palm trees due to late payment, referring to the acquisition of the purchase of left-back Piquerez, who arrived last season in the verdão.

The Club negotiates the delay with the parties involved and, for the time being, has not received any notification from the maximum entity that takes care of football, according to information from the Nosso Palestra portal, which covers the day to day of the alviverde team.

The situation was not seen with good eyes by the Palmeiras fans, who detonated the current management of the Club on social networks. Some fans spoke of “Cruzeirar”, alluding to the bad moment that the Minas Gerais team has experienced in recent years, with numerous debts and falling to the second division.

Another netizen wrote that “Leila will destroy Palmeiras”, criticizing the president’s management, which has been the target of discontent on the part of fans. A third user spoke of “worst management in history”. Here are some reactions from fans:

