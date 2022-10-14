Thief’s family wants to kill dog that ripped off his arm

The family of an alleged thief who was attacked by a dog while trying to break into a home in Mexico has publicly called for the animal, a pit bull named Max, to be euthanized after the incident. The dog nearly ripped off the arm of the suspect, identified as José Arbey, when he tried to break into the home of a couple in Chiapas.

The attack took place in the Copoya community in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, on October 7, according to local media. The robber’s screams alerted the owners, who were inside the house and called 911.

Neighbors said the attempted robbery ended up being thwarted by the dog, as the man was “howling in pain amid a pool of blood”, as they told the newspaper El Espectador.

“The subject had a partial detachment of one of his arms, which is why he had to be transferred to an emergency hospital”, informed the authorities of Chiapas.

According to the publication, police met with family members of the suspect, who demanded that the dog be euthanized, as it is “a danger to the profession that Arbey exercises”.

After the family’s request, thousands of Mexicans posted criticisms, requests and appeals to the authorities on social media not to euthanize the animal, as it was just fulfilling the mission given to it: taking care of the house and its guardians.

No arguments for sacrifice

Faced with the demonstrations, the authorities of Copoya, in Chiapas, Mexico, decided today not to sacrifice Max. According to the police, there would be no arguments to punish the animal.

The director of Protection against Municipal Sanitary Risk, Alfredo Ruíz Coutiño, confirmed that the dog would not be euthanized for the defense work he did to take care of his home and his owners.

GOOD NEWS, MAX EL PITBULL OF COPOYA WILL NOT BE SACRIFICED. The Director of Protection Against Riesgo Sanitario Municipal de Tuxtla, Chiapas. informed about the case of MAX the pitbull dog who defended his home from a thief, which until the moment the dog found himself pic.twitter.com/jY1vafhO8W — Luis Garcia Valencia (@L_u_i_g_i_g_v) October 10, 2022

“This municipality does not include such a situation in its procedure, as the aggression took place inside the home of third parties and the person entered without authorization”, he said.

Also according to the director, the institution found no arguments to sacrifice the animal. “The only issue that concerns us is to rule out the possibility that the dog has rabies. By regulation, 10 days after the aggression we will examine the animal. If it is in ideal conditions, does not show any symptoms, characteristic of the rabies virus, we end our process “, he concluded.