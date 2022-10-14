Things you use EVERY day should be gone forever very soon

Advances in technology are coming in leaps and bounds, which means that it doesn’t take long for new gadgets to become obsolete soon after they hit their target market. Several modern technologies, such as cell phones and computers, offer the ability to do many of the same things that these older devices were capable of doing, but in a smaller, more portable way.

That’s why we’re taking a nostalgic walk down memory lane, taking a look at some of the biggest, best, and most memorable gadgets of the last century that were either obsolete, dated, or just plain useless by better modern technologies.

A lot is disappearing

The payphone disappeared from the streets, did you notice? Another technology that is approaching obsolescence after being replaced by a computer we carry in our pocket. The corded telephone dates back to 1844 and has seen many changes over the years since then.

One such variation was the dial telephone which featured a dial arranged in a circular arrangement so that the user had to rotate the dial for each digit of the phone number they were trying to call. Except, perhaps, as a novelty, dial phones are a thing of the past. Corded landline phones follow closely behind as modern smartphones are readily available, much more personal and affordable.

Very soon your house and car keys will no longer exist except in museums. As biometrics advance, fingerprints, easy recognition and iris scanning will replace keys in the job of protecting your assets.

A lot of the stuff you still use is disappearing

In 1989, Nintendo released another video game console that would help it dominate the gaming market: the Game Boy was a classic handheld video game system with a monochromatic green and black screen and simple design. Big game titles like Tetris helped the Game Boy sell over a million units in its first year alone.

Soon after, Sega released the Game Gear, its colorful Game Boy competitor. Backed by a solid catalog of Sega Master System games, the Game Gear should, in theory, have dominated the market. However, it struggled to compete with the Game Boy, mainly because of the poor battery life.

Both became obsolete a long time ago with the invention of new devices, but Nintendo still leads the market with its various DS systems. What about car GPS? Many automakers still choose to install them in new vehicles. However, as a standalone unit, GPS navigation technology is nearing the end of its useful life.

Today’s smartphones are amazing. More than capable of taking modern man from point A to point B through the use of navigation apps like Google, Bing and Apple Maps. Once again, advances in mobile technology have forced other older technologies to become obsolete.

