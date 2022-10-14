Ticket pre-sales for the movie “Black Adam” has already started – Cities

The net cinepolisthe largest cinema operator in Latin America, announces that the pre-sale of tickets for the movie “black adam” already started, access here.

“Black Adam” arrives in theaters on October 20, being the debut feature of Dwayne Johnson – The Rock at DC, in the role of the title character, in the anti-hero’s first solo film.

The film also has Marwan Kenzari in the devil’s skin Sabbacthe film’s villain, and show the presence of Viola Davis reprising the role of Amanda Waller. Pierce Brosnan and the Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo interprets Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell It is Hurricane, Aldis Hodge live the Black Hawk.

The direction of the film is Jaume Coullet-Serra (“The orphan”) and the roadmap Adam Sztykiel (“Rampage: Total Destruction”). The character was created in the comics by Otto Binder and CC Beck.

The feature features one of the most traditional DC Comics teams in live action: a Justice Societywho appeared in the comics in 1941.

the long premieres at Cinépolis on October 20 and will have preview sessions from the 19th. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at box office, ATMs or through the site.

Synopsis

Action and adventure. The first feature film to explore the history of DC’s antihero with a unique sense of justice comes to the big screen. Endowed with the omnipotent powers of the gods, Teth Adam is imprisoned for 5,000 years, passing from man, myth, legend: Black Adam. Now free, a vengeful Black Adam exerts his unique sense of justice, born of anger, once again. Refusing to surrender, the anti-hero gone from man to myth to legend is challenged by the Justice Society’s modern-day heroes: Hawkman, Mr. Fate, Slash Atom and Cyclone.

Datasheet

black adam

action/adventure

Fantasy / Science Fiction

Direction: Jaume Collet-Serra.

Cast: Dwanye Johnson, Marwan Kenzari, Viola Davis, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, Uli Latukefu, Bodhi Sabongui.

Road map: Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Production: Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.

Duration: 124 minutes.

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures.

