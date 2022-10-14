Tiger that killed 13 people and was considered a threat is captured in India – News

Nature protection authorities on Thursday captured a tiger that killed 13 people in India. The 5-year-old male, named “Conflict Tiger” or “CT-1”, was tranquilized and captured nearly a week after experts agreed he posed a threat and authorized the action.

The animal has reportedly killed 13 residents of remote forested areas in the state of Maharashtra since December. The last victim died last month.

“We followed the tiger for a while, and he was finally caught in the forest,” Kishor Mankar, a nature protection official, told AFP. According to Mankar, all the victims were attacked in the forest, where some lived or collected firewood.

The tiger was transferred to the neighboring region of Nagpur, where it is monitored by veterinarians until it is decided whether to release it or keep it in captivity.

CT-1 is not a rare case in the country. On Saturday, police shot down another tiger, which killed nine people in the eastern state of Bihar, during an operation involving 200 people.

In Bhopal, central India, a university canceled an event for 10,000 students because a tiger had been roaming the campus since the previous week.





Environmental advocates attribute the increase in human-animal conflict in parts of India to the expansion of urban areas over forests.

About 225 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2014 and 2019 in India, according to government data. More than 200 tigers were killed by poachers or electrocuted between 2012 and 2018, according to the data.

India is home to about 70% of the world’s tiger population, that is, 2,967 tigers registered in 2018.



