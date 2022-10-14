Tite cites Atltico’s Hulk among athletes monitored for the World Cup

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Watched by Tite, Hulk scored five goals in the last five matches

Coach of the Brazilian National Team, Tite mentioned Hulk in the list of athletes monitored for the call-up for the World Cup. The coach, who will call 26 players on November 7 to represent Brazil in Qatar, highlighted Atlético’s number 7 and four other players: full-back Daniel Alves and forwards Matheus Cunha, Pedro and Roberto Firmino.

In an interview given to northeastern journalists this Thursday (10/13), Tite confirmed that he will continue to observe players until November 7, even because of the possibility of injury to athletes who are previously on the squad. Among the names monitored, Hulk was mentioned by the Brazil coach.

“I don’t like to talk about it, but the reality is that there is even a risk of injury and we have to have all of them monitored so that they are in their best conditions. That’s Matheus Cunha, Hulk, a series of important athletes. Pedro, Firmino, who scored goals again”, said Tite, who later mentioned Daniel Alves as an athlete who is also being watched for being one of the leaders of the squad.

Observed by Tite, Hulk returned to stand out for the Atltico in recent weeks, but he had a calf injury and was out of the last alvinegro appointment. The striker returned to training this Thursday (10/13) and the trend that is available to Cuca against Flamengo, next Saturday (10/15), at 8:30 pm, at Maracan.

In a selection of the last five matches, Hulk has five goals and was decisive for Atletico victories, such as against Fluminense – 2 to 0 for the Minas Gerais club with two of his goals.