Tite sees the Brazilian team at its peak for the World Cup, but warns: ‘With a medical problem, it’s out’

Less than a month away from announcing the final list for the World Cup, Tite loses sleep thinking about the call-up of the 26 names that will represent the Brazilian Team in Qatar. The coach sees light jogging on the beach and swimming as a way to try to relax close to the most important moment of the four-year cycle.

Anyway, work is work. Tite has a tough mission on his hands, having to make a significant cut in one of the most promising generations of the Seleção’s last years. In an exclusive interview with THROW!the commander was emphatic: the physical part is placed as one of the priorities.

– I haven’t seen a high-level player who has gotten where we are who doesn’t like to win. This is bullshit. The question that imposes itself is another: do you like to prepare? This short time process is one of preparation and anticipation, it takes six months of total attention with an entire work team… Physics, physiology, medical, technique, I just don’t get into the tactical part because I don’t have the ethical right, each one exercises a role in each of your clubs, as similar as it is in the national team, we sometimes make adjustments. We have followed up, a personal approach so that this whole situation can be anticipated. There is no physical recovery time, there is no medical recovery time. If he has physical or medical problems, he is out (of the call-up), unfortunately he is out. There is no time like that other moment (in 2018) of 27 days of recovery and recovery, this one has a different characteristic,” he said.

As the Qatar World Cup will be at the end of the year, the preparation is different: the Selection will be in the Juventus CT, in Turin, Italy, for a period of preparation between November 14 and 19 – the debut will be on the 24th. , against Serbia. Less than two weeks apart.

– What favors us? The fact that we’ve been together for four years. The model, the form… Today Paquetá knows the role he will play if he is an external player, he is a point guard of creation and not depth, if he is a second midfielder he also already knows. He’s worked, he’s exercised, he’s played with Casemiro, Fred, Neymar… The time and the four-year process favored this item of less training, but more adjustments – completed Tite.

After the elimination in Russia for Belgium, Tite considers that Brazil arrives for Qatar in the physical, technical and mental peak.

– We learn with defeat and with victory. Competence sometimes teaches you lessons in both. There is the outcome game and the performance game. The performance game is controlled. What I brought back from the previous World Cup is that it was a recovery phase for the national team. It was a short time to get a lot right, almost everything, to be successful. It was achieved in parts, in a classification with great performance. We were in a moment of growth in the World Cup, in our best game, and we left. We left for quality on the other side as well. Now let’s go for a full cycle. It’s been four years with 79 athletes, different systems, different constructions, variations, number of athletes… All this brings a legacy and a learning experience to reach a moment of growth at its best moment in the Cup. Does that mean we’re going to win? I don’t know. But it means that the preparation, post-2018 until now, is your best moment. It has expressive results, which are the best in the history of the Brazilian National Team, defensive solidity and a younger, talented generation, which makes the coach break his head to summon so many talents that have emerged, mainly external, wingers, who added to the team the that lacked creativity and offensiveness – analyzed.

MORE TITE STATEMENTS

IS THERE ANXIETY FOR HEXA?

– We do it internally. I also can’t carry a whole story from other generations who built an important legacy. We have to focus on the moment, we have to leverage this emerging generation and establish a human relationship of trust. For me, that’s the basic premise. In a period of four years, added to the other two (2016 to 2018), it gives you a relationship of trust. When a relationship of trust is established within a working environment, it is the first step towards high-level performance.

SIDE WORRY? WHAT ABOUT TOO MUCH POINTS?

– Balance. I see every team that is balanced is much closer to the goal. It’s an evolutionary process of making a defender’s assignments today to be construction. From 2012 to 2020, a study was carried out on team compactions and number of passes in the Spanish League. Players who have increased the number of passing actions by 30% are defenders. Giving them space so they can make passes and throws also takes advantage of this constructive process.

– We have a generation of forwards on the side, and we have full-backs who are more builders. We no longer have Junior, Leandro, Roberto Carlos or Cafu. The characteristics are different, it’s up to us to do. I wanted to have Roberto Carlos, but that’s the big challenge. I’ll have Roberto Carlos to occupy the space where there’s Vini, Rodrygo, Antony, Martinelli… How do you balance sectors within a team? Making side builder. We have Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Arana… On the other hand, Militão, he told me that his DNA started there (on the side), that’s where he exploded in São Paulo. It’s not improvisation, improvisation is doing something you’ve never done. Who has good foot to pass is Dani (Alves), the middle ground is Danilo, who plays more wing Emerson (Royal), who plays more band is Rodinei. It depends on the function of what we need to look for.

CAN TACTICAL CHANGES NEAR THE CUP HURRY?

– The first full-back who stays is not a third defender, he is a full-back of function, he is a defender, not a third defender. The midfielder who sinks and initiates is not a third defender. It’s a flywheel that does a sinking function. What does the Militão bring you? Defensive security and coming out as a surprise, sometimes he does that at Real Madrid, even as a defender, he gives a “turbo”, anticipates and leaves.

– Regarding the 2018 World Cup, there is a significant fact that we have to remember well. Willian was very good and Coutinho was a central player too, so Coutinho was always used there at Liverpool, even for us to place ourselves in time, otherwise we are unfair in the observations. Coutinho, from Liverpool, playing from the inside, Coutinho, from the Seleção, playing from the inside, Willian on the side on top of Renato (Augusto) who was injured. Renato was very close to returning to the team, he was very close to being cut, but he was very close to returning to the team, if we had continued in the Cup. It was the best moment of the team in that drawing, Coutinho on the outside floating, Renato on the side, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar. (Renato) A player of extraordinary level, both in technical quality and in the human side, in terms of understanding the game.

– The game structures are mastered, it’s been four years. Paquetá knows the second, Antony knows it, Raphinha knows it, Vini knows it. So these four years made it easier, it’s a different situation.

MESSAGE FOR THE BRAZILIAN FANS

​- To the fans, our much respect, even respect for the different ones, so that they can feel represented by my style, but the dignity so that we can develop our work, dedication, to all our work and make the sport also a vehicle of education. I remember perfectly when we went to Manaus, where the whole school attended the training and I asked them, at a time when I needed concentration, to keep silent. Absolute silence. So, sport as overcoming, as confrontation, as competitiveness, as quality, being better, because that’s life, but with ethical and educational values.