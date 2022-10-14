Tom Holland was Zendaya’s first message after winning the 2022 Emmys

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 6 Views

Tom Holland and Zendaya hugging and smiling
Tom Holland and Zendaya Instagram/Play

Even though you’re not there, Tom Holland accompanied Zendaya at the Emmys 2022. Hey? Haha ha. The actor did not attend the award ceremony with his girlfriend, but he was aware of the events, see?

This year Zendaya was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Seriesfor your work in euphoria for the second time – as it happened in 2020. And she won again, becoming the first black actress to have two statuettes in this category and the youngest as well.

Upon being announced as the big winner of the category, Zendaya took the stage to give her acceptance speech – and soon after, she already told the news to Tom. “I didn’t have to text my mom because she was already there. She’s here today, which is very special. I texted my boyfriend”said the actress to AND!.

This couple is EVERYTHING!

Continues after advertising

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Ticket pre-sales for the movie “Black Adam” has already started – Cities

The net cinepolisthe largest cinema operator in Latin America, announces that the pre-sale of tickets …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved