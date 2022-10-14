Tom Holland was Zendaya’s first message after winning the 2022 Emmys

Even though you’re not there, Tom Holland accompanied Zendaya at the Emmys 2022. Hey? Haha ha. The actor did not attend the award ceremony with his girlfriend, but he was aware of the events, see?

This year Zendaya was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Seriesfor your work in euphoria for the second time – as it happened in 2020. And she won again, becoming the first black actress to have two statuettes in this category and the youngest as well.

Zendaya photographed with her Emmy Award backstage. pic.twitter.com/Qu36Y1alOO — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 13, 2022

Upon being announced as the big winner of the category, Zendaya took the stage to give her acceptance speech – and soon after, she already told the news to Tom. “I didn’t have to text my mom because she was already there. She’s here today, which is very special. I texted my boyfriend”said the actress to AND!.

Zendaya says she texted her boyfriend Tom Holland after she won the Emmy pic.twitter.com/HKb45iBPgc — best of zendaya (@zendayafolder) September 13, 2022

This couple is EVERYTHING!