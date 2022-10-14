Turkey passes law that could sentence journalists to 3 years in prison | World

Turkey’s parliament on Thursday passed a proposed law sent by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that could sentence journalists and social media users who spread disinformation to three years in prison.

Erdogan’s party enlisted the help of nationalist allies to form a majority in the vote. Opponents, European countries and activists say the proposal could curtail freedom of expression.

The law says that those who share false information about the country’s security to “create fear and public disorder” can face 1 to 3 years in prison.

Critics say there is no clear definition of what constitutes false or misleading information, leaving room for abuse of authority by courts that have stifled dissent in recent years.

Erdogan’s party defends the project and says the idea is not to silence the opposition.

Concern about press freedom has grown in Turkey lately. The country will have new presidential and legislative elections next year and support for Erdogan and his party has been falling since the last vote.

In the last year, Turkey has suffered from the devaluation of its currency and the highest inflation since 1998. The issue is delicate with less than a year before the presidential election scheduled for June 2023. The opposition and several economists accuse the National Bureau of Statistics of underestimate by more than half the rise in the consumer price index.

During the session that approved the law, a member of parliament who supported Erdogan denied that the intention was censorship. “The expression of critical opinions that do not cross boundaries is not considered a crime,” he said.

On the other hand, opponents criticized the proposal. “You are bringing in the censorship law before the 2023 elections to silence the voice of the opposition,” said Hakki Saruhan Oluc, who is part of an opposition party.