Uber’s loan is not for all drivers; see who can ask

Credit will be granted through Uber Conta, the platform’s digital account. Check the requirements for registration.

Last Tuesday (11), Uber announced that it will provide a loan of up to BRL 10,000 for drivers and delivery people of the application. However, personal credit will only be available to some partners.

Uber Account loan interest rates start at 2.99% per month and payment can be made in up to 18 months. According to a survey by Procon-SP, this is the lowest rate for the month of September compared to large banks.

What to do when Pix goes to the wrong account?

The foundation found an average rate of 7.20% per month for personal loans in the period.

Who can apply for the loan?

The loan will be made available to drivers and couriers on the platform. However, some requirements will be required for the personal credit application to be accepted.

Credit will be granted through Uber Conta, Uber’s digital account. Check the requirements for registration.

Have the active profile in the application;

Complete at least 25 trips through the platform;

No restrictions regarding court orders.

To purchase an Uber Account, go to the platform’s website and select “I want to open my account” to find out if you are eligible for the service.

Uber Conta will release the loan first to drivers in the Diamond and Platinum categories of Uber Pro. After this period, considered a test, the company will analyze the possibility of expanding the “Uber Personal Credit Account” to other account users.

According to Uber, the initiative aims to encourage workers to use the platform to generate income.

How does Uber Account work?

Uber Conta is a digital account made in partnership with fintech Digio. The modality was created for the company’s partners and makes it possible to receive payment for the services right after the end of the trip or delivery.

The digital account allows you to make transfers via Pix and TED, payments and generate tickets through the Uber Conta app (available for Android and iOS).

Account users are offered a card that can be used for physical and online purchases, in addition to advantages such as cashback at some establishments and discounts of up to 60% on online purchases at partner stores. In addition, the balance available in the account yields 100% of the CDI.

Banco Inter convenes a meeting and presents surprising information

Image: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com