Ukraine receives Iris-T air defense system from Germany; understand what changes in war | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine received its first Iris-T air defense system from Germany, capable of protecting an entire city from aerial bombardment. The information was confirmed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in a message posted on Twitter on Tuesday night (11). According to Reznikov, the American NASAMS system is also coming to the country.

“A new era of air defense has begun,” said the Ukrainian minister. “This is just the beginning,” Reznikov said, “and we need more.” “There is no doubt that Russia is a terrorist state. There is a moral obligation to protect Ukraine’s sky in order to save our people,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Yesterday, during a videoconference of the G7 summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had asked Western powers to help Ukraine with an “anti-aircraft shield” after further Russian bombing.

The G7 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom and Japan) pledged to make every effort to ensure that “Vladimir Putin and those responsible are responsible for the latest bombings” and issued new warnings to Moscow.

Massive Russian attacks launched on Monday and Tuesday (11) against civilian targets in Kiev and Lviv (west), among other Ukrainian cities, left at least 19 dead and more than a hundred injured. The bombings also partially destroyed the country’s energy infrastructure.

Experts note the absence of Russian aviation in these bombings and suggest two hypotheses: Moscow may be facing difficulties in maintaining its fighter planes, due to the impact of sanctions imposed by the West, or it may be saving the planes for a future phase of the war.

In June, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had promised Kiev to deliver the Iris-T systems that he said would protect a major city from air attacks. On Monday 10), while Russia promoted bombings with drones and missiles in several regions of Ukraine, the German Defense Minister, Christine Lambrecht, assured that the first of these systems would be delivered to Kiev “in the next few days” and three more in the future. next year.

The Iris-T system is capable of forming an anti-aircraft shield 20 kilometers high and 40 kilometers wide. The German Armed Forces use these missiles, but as they do not have the complete surface-to-air system, they use Tornado or Eurofighter aircraft to fire the air attack interceptors.

Nassans system is even more powerful

2 of 2 NASAMS air defense system in Oslo, Norway, in a 2010 file photo — Photo: Soldatnytt/CC BY 2.0 NASAMS air defense system in Oslo, Norway, in a 2010 file photo — Photo: Soldatnytt/CC BY 2.0

The US government, in turn, also promised to supply Ukraine with NASAMS systems – short for Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, that is, “Norwegian advanced anti-aircraft system”, conceived in cooperation between Norway and the United States. In operation since 2007, NASAMS is a ground-to-air, medium-range, ultra-high-precision air defense system. Two sets will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks or months and six more as part of US long-term assistance.

The NASAMS system combines Norwegian launchers and control systems with the American AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM). It is capable of hitting 72 targets simultaneously. It is with this military equipment that the United States Armed Forces protect Washington from enemy bombing.

In retaliation for the explosion that damaged the Crimea bridge on Saturday, which Moscow blamed on Kiev’s intelligence services, Putin ordered a ruthless military response on Ukrainian territory. The bridge, which he personally opened in 2018, is a vital link for transporting military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Failing to achieve a military victory on land, Russia used Iranian-made drones and ship-launched missiles to bomb civilian targets in Kiev and Lviv (west), among other Ukrainian locations. The attacks still hit almost 30% of the country’s energy infrastructure, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halutchenko.

Authorities are urging Ukrainians to reduce energy consumption as temperatures approach zero degrees as winter approaches. Thousands of inhabitants already face daily blackouts due to Russian attacks on electrical transmission networks.

At the same time, Kiev continues its counter-offensive and this Wednesday (12) reconquered five towns in the Kherson region (south), which were occupied by Russian soldiers.

Russia detains suspects in the attack on the Crimean bridgeThe Russian security services (FSB) indicated on Wednesday the arrest of eight people suspected of participating in the explosive attack on the Crimean bridge. Three citizens have Ukrainian nationality and the other five are Armenian, according to a statement from the FSB. The Kremlin also claimed to have stopped two other planned bombings planned by Kiev.