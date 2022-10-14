UN General Assembly condemns Russia for ‘illegal annexation’ of territories in Ukraine

With 143 votes in favour, including Brazil’s against 5, the resolution was passed and requires Putin to reverse decisions on the regions; China and India abstained

UN condemns Russia for annexation of territory, demands that Putin reverse decision



The General Assembly of United Nations (UN) condemned, this Wednesday, 12, the Russia for the illegal annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia – and urged all countries not to recognize the measure, reinforcing Moscow’s international diplomatic isolation since it invaded its neighbour. With a vast majority of votes, including Brazil – which has chosen to abstain -, they approved the resolution condemning Vladimir Putin’s decision. The result inflicts another diplomatic defeat on Moscow, which had vetoed a similar resolution at the Security Council in late September. The resolution, presented by Albania and Ukraine and co-sponsored by about 70 countries, was approved by 143 votes to five (Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria) and 35 abstentions. China, as well as India, which has some support for Putin, once again preferred to abstain from voting. According to the resolution, the annexation of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions is “a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and incompatible with the principles of the UN Charter”. It also requires Russia to reverse decisions on the aforementioned regions.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield had urged UN countries to send a strong message that “the world will not tolerate a country forcibly seizing a neighbor’s land”. “Today it is Russia that is invading Ukraine, but tomorrow the territory of another nation could be violated. It could be you. You could be next”, warned those present. With the resolution, the international community sends “a resounding rebuke to Russia for its aggression against Ukraine”, highlighted the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken. This is the third defeat the international community has inflicted on Russia at the UN since the country invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and coincides with a further escalation of indiscriminate bombing against civilians and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Despite the tiredness that many countries of the south had shown due to the fact that the conflict in Ukraine dominated the international agenda, leaving aside other problems that they considered of vital importance, the European Union, the main supporter of the resolution, and the United States scored a new diplomatic victory. against Moscow, which remains isolated in its war. “Russia has isolated itself. She is the only one who can stop the suffering. It’s time to end the war now,” said British Ambassador Barbara Woodward after the vote.

The Australian representative, one of several to speak at the meeting, called the referendums held by Russia in late September as shameful. “Russia’s shame referendums in occupied areas in Ukraine have no legal effect. It’s a dangerous climb,” the Australian representative said. The representative of Chile, in turn, stressed the importance of the countries’ sovereignty. “The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of each member country of the United Nations must be respected and enforced,” he said. On the points discussed on Wednesday, the UN also once again demanded that Russia revoke the decision of February 21, when it granted independence to Donetsk and Luhansk. “The resolution requires the Russian Federation to immediately and unconditionally reverse its decisions of 21 February and 29 September 2022 relating to the status of certain areas of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions as they are a violation of territorial integrity. and the sovereignty of Ukraine” and again called for Russian troops to be withdrawn from Ukrainian territory. That decision comes in a week when the conflict in Eastern Europe is on a new scale, as Russia resumed bombing the Ukrainian capital in response to advances made since early September and the destruction of a bridge linking Russia to Crimea on Saturday, 8th. Although Zelensky’s troops have not confirmed responsibility for the attack, Russians believe that they are the ones who bombed the site.

*With information from AFP