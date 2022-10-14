Undecember, competitor of Diablo Immortal, is released for PC and mobile, but disappoints because of the “cash store” ⋆

Recently, players were able to try for free undecembera new Action RPG Hack ‘n’ Slash game that emerged as a possible competitor to the infamous Immortal Diablo on cell phones. At the time, according to the reports, the players’ experience was satisfactory enough for us to imagine that we were actually facing a title that could “knock in” with the Blizzard game. However, the feeling of satisfaction from players was not the same after the game’s launch on Wednesday (12) on PCs and mobile devices. On Steam, for example, the action RPG by Line Games currently has “slightly negative” reviews. That is, almost 70% of users who rated the game did not like the experience.

Much awaited by players and aficionados of the ARPG genre, as previously mentioned, Undecember left many disappointed after its launch this Wednesday. While the game’s gameplay has apparently been praised by many players, a large portion of players criticized the Line Games title for its Cash Shop. Some players accuse the publisher and developer of adding items to the Cash Store that were available for free in previous tests. Others complain about the devs themselves for providing a Pay-to-win experience even with Diablo Immortal, a game that was also heavily criticized for containing Pay-to-win practices. It is also worth noting that there are players who defend the game and who say that the in-game Cash Store promotes Pay-to-fast and non-Pay-to-win items, that is, that it would allow premium players to progress faster in regarding “free players”, and that the items are available to all players. Anyway, the title seems to have great growth potential if the devs reverse the “damage” created by the Cash Shop that ended up scaring many players.

Developed by Needs Games and distributed by Line Games, Undecember allows the player to delve into a fantasy world and embark on a dark journey as a Rune Hunter, destined to prevent an evil species from resurrecting. As a good action RPG, the title is centered on a gameplay based on the classic hack’n’slash, with the player annihilating countless hordes of enemies at the same time. Among the highlights of the game, the title allows players a unique classless experience made possible by the combination of various abilities and equippable runes. Players can cast spells while wielding a sword or summon minions while using a bow and arrow, or even create any other combination that suits their preferred playstyle. With the launch, the title was available for free for PC (via Steam and its own launcher) and mobile devices (Android and iOS), with the right to cross-play between platforms and support for mouse and keyboard, gamepads and touchpads. youThe title can be played in 10 languages, including our good Brazilian Portuguese (only interface and subtitles). For more information, visit the game’s Steam page. You can also download the game on Android and iOS.

