Under new leadership, DIRECTV GO is renamed DGO

O DIRECTV GO had its name changed to DGO after the company that runs the IPTV service, the Vriowas recently sold to the Argentine group Werthein. Until then, the brand was commanded by none other than the American giant ATTwhich has been getting rid of several operations in Latin America and the Caribbean in recent times.

Launched in Brazil in 2020, the service already appears with the new name on all its social networks and on its official website, although the directvgo.com URL has not yet been updated. The service’s apps for smart TVs and mobile devices with iOS or Android also still appear listed with the old brand in their respective stores.

Do you know why DIRECTV GO is now DGO? Because we strengthen the relationship between your favorite shows and live channels. No REC, because it’s all in hand. No TV, because you can watch everything wherever and whenever you want. Ready to GO your fun? Try it free. pic.twitter.com/Gm85ZMZKEj — DGO BRASIL (@dgo_brasil) October 11, 2022

Although the exact reason for the change is not yet known, the service’s name is now the same identity as two of its exclusive channels, DSports and DNews.

In addition to the name change, the service also underwent a price adjustment and now costs BRL 90 monthly or BRL 1,050 annual payments, depending on the plan chosen. Until then, the service cost R$80/month or R$800/year — an increase of 12% and approximately 31%, respectively. Sky subscribers (which is now also part of the Werthein group), meanwhile, can still access it at no additional cost.

DGO gives access to more than 70 live channels of open and closed TV, in addition to more than 9 thousand content on demand. Along with the basic plan, it is also possible to add packages with services such as HBO Max (R$27.90/month), Disney+ (R$27.90/month), Star+ (R$32.90/month), Premiere (R$79.90 /month), among others.

via Tecnoblog