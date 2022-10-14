US starts sending Venezuelans to Mexico | World

A first group of 100 was taken to Mexican territory on Wednesday afternoon (12), and another 200 joined them on Thursday, migrants and activists said.

Many of the Venezuelans who were sent to Mexico have relatives in the US. Several of them have run out of money, and shelters for immigrants in Ciudad Juárez are full. “We walk the streets, nobody wants to help us. Let’s see what option they give us. We need an answer as soon as possible,” said Elionaxi Castillo, 28.

The US government announced an agreement with Mexico, which is expected to receive 24,000 Venezuelan immigrants who were on American soil.

The plan “to reduce irregular immigration of Venezuelans includes a new process to legally and safely bring in up to 24,000 of them,” the Department of Homeland Security said. Those who enter the US illegally crossing the border into Mexico must be sent to Mexico.

In January of this year, the Mexican government began requiring Venezuelans to have a visa to enter Mexico. Since then, thousands of people have tried to enter Mexican territory illegally.