US warns of sanctions against ammunition suppliers to Russia – 10/14/2022

By Daphne Psaledakis and Karen Freifeld and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States warned on Friday it could impose sanctions on people, countries and companies that supply Russia with ammunition or support its military-industrial complex, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, in an unprecedented meeting with officials from 32 countries and the United States to discuss sanctions on Russia, made it clear that Washington is prepared to take action against those outside the US by avoiding US sanctions. .

Officials at the meeting, which included representatives from European Union countries, Canada and South Korea, discussed additional measures planned to target Russia’s military-industrial complex and the effects of various sanctions imposed by Washington and its partners on Ukraine’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow.

The Treasury Department also warned that Washington is willing to impose sanctions on those who supply ammunition or other military goods to Russia, as well as private military companies or paramilitary groups participating in or supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In addition, the Treasury, Commerce and State departments issued a warning outlining the actions that were taken against Russia’s military-industrial complex and noting the risks facing those providing material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the alert, by restricting Russia’s access to advanced goods, technology and services, Washington and its partners have affected Russia’s ability to replace weapons, including more than 6,000 pieces of military equipment destroyed in the war.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Karen Freifeld, Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)