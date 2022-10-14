Use a satellite dish? Find out if you can get free new digital antenna

Anatel announced the release of frequency band cleaning in 500 municipalities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants as part of the 5G implementation process. This includes cities in metropolitan regions, such as Guarulhos (SP) and Niterói (RJ), to locations further away from capital cities, such as Feira de Santana (BA) and Uberlândia (MG).

The problem is that those who use a satellite dish to watch free-to-air TV will need to replace the equipment, as the next generation of mobile technology occupies the same “avenue” used in the sky where the 5G signal will circulate. Those who do not change may have signal interference and, after a while, may no longer be able to follow the television broadcast.

From this scenario, Siga Antenado, an entity created by the telephone operators, can now begin to distribute the necessary kits with equipment (such as a new signal receiver) that will allow satellite dish users to continue with normal access to open TV, even with the installation of 5G antennas.

Some people are entitled to get this kit for free. If you want to know if your city has been authorized by Anatel to have frequency cleaning, access the complete list on the agency’s website.

Who can get it for free?

To receive it, certain requirements are necessary:

Be part of a federal government program registered in Cadunico (Single Registry);

Have a traditional satellite dish up and running;

Register on Sigaantenado.com.br (or call 0800 729 2404) and request an appointment for delivery and installation.

Before installation, a technician carries out an on-site inspection and must check the above requirements, according to Siga Antenado.

I need to buy the kit with digital satellite dish; what to do?

For those who want to buy, the recommendation is to look for kits that have a digital satellite dish with H265 receiver. The kit includes an antenna, a signal receiver to be installed on the TV and a remote control.

Some examples of companies that sell their kits at retail are: Century, Bedinstat, Elsys, Intelbras, Multilaser, Visiontec and Viveensis. The value varies according to the brand, but it is possible to find it for around R$ 600.

Sound and image noise

The open TV signal in satellite dishes in Brazil travels through the C band, which operates in the frequency between 3.7 GHz and 6.45 GHz. 5G operates its main data transmission path at 3.5 GHz.

The proximity between these two “roads” does not cause problems in 5G, but directly affects the signal that reaches the TV via satellite dishes, such as sound and image noise. Television receivers do not have the technology to filter this interference, which makes it almost mandatory to replace the equipment.

The new digital satellite dishes are able to circumvent this risk. From them, the dishes will receive the transmission in a new “road” of data exchange, called Ku-band.

The C band will cease to exist in the next 18 months, after the total transfer of the dishes to the Ku band (between 10.7 GHz to 18 GHz).

*With information from Abinoan Santiago, in collaboration with Tilt.