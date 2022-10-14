Users Celebrate Arrival of WhatsApp Feature That Allows You to Hide ‘Online’ | Technology

WhatsApp is gradually releasing on Android and iPhone (iOS) the feature that allows you to hide “online” accounts. This Friday (14), many people used social networks to celebrate received the functionality, announced by the application in August.
The change in WhatsApp gives you the option to choose who can see when you are in the app (see how to use). You can show the notice to everyone who has your number, just your contacts, a group of contacts, or no one.
On social media, the release was met with relief by some users, who will have more privacy to browse the app. For others, however, the feature has not yet been made available.
wanted by g1WhatsApp said that, in addition to the feature of hiding “online”, the options to leave groups silently and to block screen capture (print) in single view messages are gradually being released.
User reacts to new feature on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
Internet user celebrates the availability of the function on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
User talks about the expectation for the new function in the app — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
On Twitter, a user comments on the arrival of the new function — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks
How to remove ‘online’ on WhatsApp
- In the settings, select “Account“;
- Select “Privacy“;
- Click in “Last seen and online“;
- Choose who can see the “last seen“(“All”, “My contacts”, “My contacts except…” and “Nobody”);
- Choose who can see the “online” (all or the same option chosen in “last seen”).
By hiding the “online” and “last seen” of your account, you will also not be able to see this information on other people’s accounts.
Feature allows users to hide ‘online’ status — Photo: Playback
