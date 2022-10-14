Van Gogh, Botticelli: Why it became fashionable to attack works – 10/14/2022 – Illustrated

This Friday (14), two activists threw a packet of tomato soup at “Sunflowers”, one of Vincent Van Gogh’s main paintings. The action, carried out by the group Just Stop Oil, or Stop Oil, in London, is not the first time they damage a work of art to draw attention to issues related to the environment.

This time, activists threw soup at the work of the Dutch painter to pressure the UK government to decree an end to the use of fossil fuels. But other paintings have already been the target of acts by the Just Stop Oil group, and also by other protesters in Europe, who compare the value given to a work of art compared to lives that have been lost to the climate crisis.

“You are more concerned about protecting a painting than about the planet and people’s lives,” one of the activists said on Friday at the National Gallery in London, after questioning whether art was worth more than life.

In July, Just Stop Oil had already protested against new oil and gas licenses from the British government. On the occasion, they glued their hands – as they also did with the work of Van Gogh – on a replica of the painting “The Last Supper”, by Leonardo Da Vinci, on display at the Royal Academy, also in the English capital.

The group of protesters spray-painted the phrase “No New Oil”, or no new oil, just below the board, and spoke about the risks of new licenses for the future of the world. “When I was a professor, I brought students here. It seems unfair to expect them to respect our culture when the government is determined to destroy their future with new oil and gas projects,” activist Lucy Porter said at the time.

Also in July, some members of Just Stop Oil went to the National Gallery to do another act, this time in the painting “The Haycart”, by John Constable. They covered the 19th century work with an updated version, which shows the view from the same angle as the original painting but swapping the setting for what they called an “apocalyptic vision of the future”, with the countryside destroyed.

Activists also glued their hands to John Constable’s painting, a practice repeated at other demonstrations in the UK. They did the same in a painting by William Turner in Manchester, another by Van Gogh in London and a work by Horatio McCulloch in Glasgow.

In Italy, members of the environmental activism group Ultima Generazione, or Last Generation, glued their hands to the glass that protects the canvas “A Primavera”, by Sandro Botticelli. The work of the Italian artist, conceived 540 years ago and a symbol of Renaissance art, is on display at the Uffizi gallery in Florence.

“If the climate collapses, all civilization as we know it collapses. There will be no more tourism, no more museums, no more art,” reads a post by the group on Twitter. Another post asks for everyone’s engagement in the environmental cause. “It’s time to stop fossil fuels.”

Another case that has made headlines recently involves one of the most famous paintings in the world—”Mona Lisa” by Leonardo Da Vinci. The work was attacked by a visitor at the Louvre Museum, disguised in a wig and cap, in a wheelchair.

On that occasion, in May, the man threw something resembling a pie at the board. The throw, however, did not hit the paintwork, which is protected by tough glass, and only left a smear of white cream in place.

“Think about Earth, there are people who are destroying the planet. Think about the planet, all artists, think about the planet. That’s why I did it, think about the planet”, says the author of the attack in one of the videos posted on social networks.

The “Mona Lisa”, dated between 1503 and 1506, has already been the victim of other attacks in its history. In 2009, a tourist threw a cup of tea, which shattered when it hit the window that protects it. As early as 1974, on display at the Tokyo National Museum, a woman used a red spray, which also did not hit the painting.

Earlier, in 1956, the work suffered two attacks — one with acid, which damaged its underside, and another by a Bolivian painter, who threw a stone at the oil painting, also causing minor damage.

In 1911, the Italian Vincenzo Peruggia stole the work from the Louvre and hid it in his apartment. He was discovered two years later when he tried to sell the piece to the Gallerie degli Uffizi museum in Florence.

There are still other famous cases of attacks on works of art. In 1972, a Hungarian named Laszlo Toth jumped over the altar in St. Peter’s Basilica and delivered 12 hammer blows to Michelangelo’s Pietà sculpture, severely damaging the Renaissance work.

At the time, art historians were divided on how to go about restoring the masterpiece. Some wanted the statue to be damaged as a sign of the violent times. Others said it should be restored, but with clear marks delimiting the damaged parts, as a testament to history.

However, the Vatican has decided on what is known as an “integral restoration”, a process that leaves no trace of the intervention visible to the naked eye.