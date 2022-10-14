Vanessa Hudgens stars in virtual reality horror from the director of “The Hostel”







Photo: Disclosure / Crypt TV / Modern Popcorn

Actress Vanessa Hudgens (“tick, tick… Boom!”) teamed up with filmmaker Eli Roth (“The Hostel”, “Knock Before You Enter”) to direct a VR horror directed at Meta (owner of Facebook).

Titled “Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat”, the VR project promises to take viewers on a Halloween adventure that goes terribly wrong in an old haunted house. The plot unfolds from the point of view of a teenager invited into the infamous Dollhouse, a house haunted by a young girl dressed as a fairy (Hudgens’ character).

Now decrepit, that former home housed the region’s toy maker. But the glue she used was toxic and everyone who played with the toys died – including her two daughters. Now one of the victims terrorizes that place and everyone who dares to enter it – which includes the participants in the experiment.

Roth wrote and directed the 30-minute virtual reality short film that offers a 180° experience. He also produced the project, through Crypt TV, his digital entertainment company.

“Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat” will be available on October 21st, ten days before Halloween.

To have access to the full experience, it is necessary to have a Meta Quest 2 VR headset, as a way to ensure greater immersion. However, those who don’t have this headset can also watch the short on Crypt TV’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

In addition to Hudgens, the cast also includes Will Sasso (“The Three Stooges”), among other actors.

“I had so much fun working with Eli Roth, Crypt TV and Meta to bring this terrifying tale to life,” Hudgens said in a statement. “Considering how viewers will have a 180 degree immersive experience really adds so many exciting and new elements to playing a character. I don’t want to give too much away, but I can say for sure that you will be scared… and you will love it.”

In a Q&A with the VR team at Meta, Roth explained that “once I stopped thinking of it as a ‘short film’ and started thinking of it as an immersive haunted house, it really freed me up to freak out.” and use every corner of the frame”. He cites the example of a scene that takes place on a staircase, in which “I’m subtly directing you which way to look, but actually all four quadrants of the frame are being used and each has a different scare.”

In addition to “Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat”, Meta is working on a virtual reality experience based on the movie “No! Don’t Look!” (2022), by Jordan Peele.

The company also aims to bring series like “The Office” and other properties into the world of virtual reality.

To promote “Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat”, Crypt TV released the trailer for the short and some photos. Check it out below.





Photo: Reproduction / Modern Popcorn





Photo: Reproduction / Modern Popcorn





Photo: Reproduction / Modern Popcorn

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!