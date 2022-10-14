Video in which Pfizer executive says that Covid-19 vaccine has not been tested is out of context; understand

In the video, the Pfizer executive is at an event to share information already known and disclosed about the manufacture, distribution and access of vaccines and medicines against Covid-19. (image reproduction)

After a video released this week, in which a Pfizer executive, Janine Smalls, says the company did not know if the Covid-19 vaccine would stop transmission before entering the market, the fact-checking institute Politifact clarified the information. Watch the video that has been released first.

Initially, the fact-checking portal reported that “Pfizer has never claimed that a clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine was testing whether the vaccine prevented the transmission of the coronavirus to others. The purpose of the drug trial was to study whether the vaccine was safe and whether it prevented SARS-CoV-2 disease.”

In fact, details of Pfizer’s clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine have been available online since November 2020. When the US Food and Drug Administration announced its emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine in December 2020, the agency said that there were no data available on whether the injection prevented person-to-person transmission, but rather immunization.

The video in which Rob Roos, a conservative member of the European Parliament from the Netherlands, appears talking to Janine, in addition to being edited, is used as a full plate for deniers. But the event, which took place last Monday (10), was just a sharing of information, already known and disseminated about the manufacture, distribution and access of vaccines and treatments against Covid-19.

The debate focused on the activities developed to develop vaccines for new variants, the authorization process and the transparency of contracts.

Therefore, despite saying that this is something “scandalous”, according to Roos, in which he says, in his video, that “being vaccinated for others has always been a lie”, Pfizer, the US Food and Drug Administration and the News reports before the vaccine was approved made it clear that while the vaccine was effective in preventing serious infections and illness, there was no data on whether it stopped transmission to others.

So claiming that Pfizer “admitted” that it has not tested its vaccine and its ability to stop transmission is incorrect. Andrew Widger, a spokesman for Pfizer, said in a statement that details of its phase 3 clinical trial have been online since 2020 and that the trial was never intended to study transmission, but there were tests.

The phase 3 clinical trial was “designed and developed” to assess the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing illness caused by SARS-CoV2, including serious illness, Widger said. “Stopping transmission was not an endpoint of the study,” he said, meaning it wasn’t an outcome that was being studied.

Finally, the fact-checking website Potifacts, classified the information as false, because it is not a revelation. “Pfizer’s clinical trial has always been aimed at studying whether the vaccine prevents recipients from being infected with COVID-19 and whether it prevents serious illness. Pfizer did not claim to have data on the transmission of the virus to others.”