Video of doctor removing 23 lenses from patient’s eye goes viral

The video showing an ophthalmologist removing 23 contact lenses from a patient’s eye has gone viral on social media. The case took place in California, in the United States, and the images have already been reproduced more than 25 million times on TikTok.

The question that everyone asked is: how did all these lenses get there?

Simple: according to Katerina Kurteeva, the doctor who performed the extraction, the patient forgot to remove the lenses before bed and put on a new pair the next day.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/California Eye AssociatesDoctor removes a total of 23 lenses from patient’s eye

Also according to the doctor, the woman came to the consultation reporting that she felt something in her eye that she could not remove. Though her vision was blurry, it was the pain that bothered her the most.

“My mind jumped to the possibilities of what it could be: a piece of broken contact lens, a scratch on the cornea, an infection, an eyelash or remnants of makeup. I would only know for sure when I took the exam”, said the doctor.

“To start with, I used an anesthetic and a yellow stain to identify any scratches or foreign bodies. I couldn’t see anything on the cornea on the initial exam, so I started manually pulling the lower and upper eyelids to see if there was anything in the upper or lower fornix. These are the deep corners of the eye, like tiny eyelid pouches, where things occasionally get stuck. I didn’t see much — just a little mucus, which could be a natural response to irritation.”

The ophthalmologist also says that she needed to use an instrument called an eyelid speculum that kept the upper and lower eyelids open at the same time for a long period of time, so that she could use my hands freely to find out what was happening.

“When I asked her to look down, I could see the edges of some lenses glued together. As I pulled them out I felt I could still see more and asked my assistant to take my phone to record the removal,” she reported.

The ophthalmologist also said that in almost 20 years of practice, she had never seen anything like it.

After the procedure, the patient said she already felt better and was instructed to use anti-inflammatory eye drops.

The doctor reinforced that it is necessary to remove the daily contact lenses from the eyes every night. “These are lightweight, fragile lenses and shouldn’t be worn for more than 24 hours,” she said.