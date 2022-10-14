Vila Madalena is elected as the 13th coolest neighborhood in the world to visit in 2022

THE Vila Madalena, in São Paulo, was elected as the 13th coolest neighborhood in the world in 2022 in a ranking of 51 remembered. The classification was made by the website of the Time Out, an international magazine specialized in tourism, which released the annual ranking for the fifth year in a row. In first place was the American Colony, in Guadalajara, Mexico, which concentrates the city’s alternative music.

The list was drawn up based on the opinion of about 20,000 people, residents of five continents, who participated in the survey. Time Out Index – survey that helps in the elaboration of other selections such as the one of the 53 coolest cities in the world in 2022, released in July and which had Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in the ranking.

Movement on Rua Aspicuelta, a stretch close to the intersections with Rua Fradique Coutinho and Rua Mourato Coelho, in Vila Madalena, in the west of São Paulo. Photo Daniel Teixeira / Estadão

In the case of the ranking of the coolest neighborhoods in the world, São Paulo had already appeared in the 2019 lists, with the good retreat (25th place), and in 2020, with the center (19th place). Rio, on the other hand, was remembered in the 2018 rankings, with Botafogo (in 28th position) and in 2021, with the neighborhood of Health (25th position).

When justifying the choice of Vila Madalena, the publication recalled the party atmosphere promoted by “young people in their 20s” in the “abundance of bars in Aspicuelta Streetfrom late afternoon to sunrise”, and also “from the samba circles that cross the night and attract crowds of all generations”.

Bars at night on Rua Aspicuelta, in Vila Madalena. Photo Daniel Teixeira / Estadão

Another decisive point in the choice was the Batman’s Alleya set of walls decorated by anonymous and famous graffiti artists, described as “a community-owned open-air graffiti gallery that showcases the work of São Paulo’s best street artists”.

THE Time Out He also suggested the itinerary for a day that is perfect for getting to know the neighborhood, which includes having a coffee with cheese bread at the Coffee Lab, strolling through Beco do Batman, watching football matches or listening to samba in bars such as Posto 6 and Save Jorge, and taste the “best pizza outside Italy” at Pizzeria Carlos. The site also suggests planning the visit for the last Sunday of August, when the Vila Madalena Arts Fair takes place.

THE American colonyat the Mexicowas chosen as the best neighborhood to visit on the planet this year 2022 because it is not usually a region so visited by foreign tourists and, therefore, in the view of the website, it becomes so interesting.

In second place in the ranking was the Cais do Sodré, an area that marks the transformation process that has marked Lisbon over the last decade. Famous for its “pink street” (the nickname given to Rua Nova do Carvalho because of the striking color of its flooring), the downtown neighborhood concentrates some of the best restaurants and the liveliest bars and clubs in the city.

THE Time Out warns that considering a nice neighborhood is a subjective assessment, but the intention is to value aspects such as cultural scene, accessible nightlife, quality of gastronomy, street environment and sense of community. “These are distinct districts that you can walk through in half an hour or less, but you can spend a full day or more exploring. They are great areas for people to live, visit and stay,” reads the list’s introductory text.

See the full list of neighborhoods

1 – American Colony (Guadalajara, Mexico)

2 – Cais do Sodré (Lisbon, Portugal)

3 – Wat Bo (Siem Reap, Cambodia)

4 – Ridgewood (New York, USA)

5 – Mile End (Montreal, Canada)

6 – Barrio Logan (San Diego, USA)

7 – Shimokitazawa (Tokyo, Japan)

8 – Cliftonville (Margate, England)

9 – Barrio Yungay (Santiago, Chile)

10 – Cours Julien (Marseille, France)

11 – Shawlands (Glasgow, Scotland)

12 – Dundas West (Toronto, Canada)

13 – Vila Madalena (São Paulo, Brazil)

14 – San Isidro (Havana, Cuba)

15 – Neukölln (Berlin, Germany)

16 – Avondale (Chicago, USA)

17 – Walthamstow (London, England)

18 – Sants (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

19 – Little India (Singapore)

20 – Riona Sanita (Naples, Italy)

21 – Silver Lake (Los Angeles, USA)

22 – Wan Chai (Hong Kong, China)

23 – Barrio de las Letras (Madrid, Spain)

24 – Vesterbro (Copenhagen, Denmark)

25 – West End (Vancouver, Canada)

26 – Levinsky (Tel-Aviv, Israel)

27 – Fitzroy (Melbourne, Australia)

28 – Kilimani (Nairobi, Kenya)

29 – Coconut Grove (Miami, USA)

30 – Northern Quarter (Manchester, UK)

31 – Letna (Prague, Czech Republic)

32 – Noord (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

33 – Marrickville (Sydney, Australia)

34 – Chacarita (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

35 – Kelham Island (Sheffield, UK)

36 – Dogpatch (San Francisco, USA)

37 – Ximending (Taipei, Taiwan)

38 – Sea Point (Cape Town, South Africa)

39 – Pagrati (Athens, Greece)

40 – Santurce (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

41 – Barrio Escalante (San Jose, Costa Rica)

42 – Ubud (Indonesia)

43 – Kingsland (Auckland, New Zealand)

44 – Haut-Marais (Paris, France)

45 – Bandra West (Mumbai, India)

46 – Thonglor (Bangkok, Thailand)

47 – Fortitude Valley (Brisbane, Australia)

48 – Fashion (Istanbul, Turkey)

49 – Stoneybatter (Dublin, Ireland)

50 – Festac Town (Lagos, Nigeria)

51 – Versailles (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico)