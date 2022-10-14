Vila Nova x Cruzeiro: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Vila Nova and Cruzeiro will face each other this Friday, in a game for the 35th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be at 20:30 (Brasília time), at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga stadium, in Goiânia. O ge accompanies in Real Time, with exclusive videos ( click here and follow ).

Third best team in the second round, with two points less than Cruzeiro in this period, Vila approached its main objective, to remain in Série B. Overall, Tigre is 13th, with 42 points, and has six points more than CSA, which opens the relegation zone.

With life resolved in Serie B, Cruzeiro has the challenge of maintaining motivation for the final games of the competition. After losing to Sport, ending their 16-game unbeaten run, the team seeks immediate rehabilitation, as happened after the other three defeats in the Second Division. With 72 points and the title guaranteed, Raposa also uses the matches to observe athletes from the squad.

Vila Nova – Coach: Allan Aal

The colorado coach has two absences in relation to the last game. Sousa and Kaio Nunes are out. The trend is for Jean Martim and Hugo Cabral to be the novelties in the colorada lineup.

Likely lineup: Tony; Alex Silva, Rafael Donato, Alisson Cassiano and Willian Formiga; Jean Martim (Ralf), Arthur Rezende and Wagner; Dentinho, Neto Pessoa and Hugo Cabral.

Who is out: Matheus Mancini and Sousa are in the medical department, while Kaio Nunes is suspended for his third yellow card.

Matheus Mancini and Sousa are in the medical department, while Kaio Nunes is suspended for his third yellow card. hanging: Alisson Cassiano, Willian Formiga, Ralf, Arthur Rezende, Jean Martim, Sousa, Daniel Amorim, Rubens and Riquelme.

Cruzeiro – Coach: Martin Varini (assistant)

Pezzolano prepared the team, but did not travel to Goiânia, due to suspension. The team led by Varini will have changes in relation to the one that started against Sport. In defense, Brock returns in place of Lucas Oliveira, and Ruan Santos and Luís Felipe are alternatives for Wesley Gasolina, with Geovane being moved to the right. Filipe Machado returns from suspension in place of Pedro Castro. In the attack, Jajá and Luvannor fight for the place of the injured Rafa Silva, and Edu fights for position with Lincoln.

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Ruan Santos (Luís Felipe) and Eduardo Brock; Geovane Jesus, Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira and Marquinhos Cipriano; Jajá (Luvannor), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu (Lincoln)

Who is out: Paulo Pezzolano and Lucas Oliveira (suspension); Chay, Neto Moura and Stênio (injured)

Paulo Pezzolano and Lucas Oliveira (suspension); Chay, Neto Moura and Stênio (injured) hanging: Edu, Rafa Silva, Matheus Bidu, Eduardo Brock, Zé Ivaldo, Rafael Cabral, Bruno Rodrigues

