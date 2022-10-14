Vila Nova x Cruzeiro: the likely lineups for the Serie B game

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano must make at least five changes to Cruzeiro for the game with Vila Nova

Cruzeiro closed the preparations for the game against Vila Nova, this Thursday morning (13), with a training session at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte. The match between Minas Gerais and Goiás will be played at the Onsio Brasileiro Alvarenga (OBA) stadium, in Goinia, this Friday (14), at 8:30 pm, for the 35th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

For the game against Tigre, Cruzeiro will have the return of two important pieces. Absent in the celestial defeat by 3 to 1 to Sport, in Ilha do Retiro, defender Z Ivaldo and midfielder Filipe Machado return to the list of related coach Paulo Pezzolano.

Z Ivaldo returns after being spared by the coach in the last match. Machado returns after serving automatic suspension for being sent off in the 1-1 draw with Ituano, in Mineiro, for the 33rd round of the Second Division. Both should be starters against Vila Nova.

On the other hand, the celestial team will have six absences for different reasons. Defender Lucas Oliveira (suspended); the right-back Wesley Gasolina (injury on the back of the right thigh); midfielder Neto Moura (sprained right ankle); midfielder Chay (right ankle tendinitis); and strikers Stnio (surgery on the right shoulder) and Rafa Silva (total rupture of the tendon at the right knee).

Pezzolano will also be missing from Cruzeiro. The Uruguayan coach had his two-game sentence maintained at the STJD for being sent off in a 1-1 draw against CSA, on July 20, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Alagoas, still in the first round of the competition. Without him, the team will be led by assistant coach Martin Varini.

Probable Cruzeiro team

Therefore, Pezzolano will be forced to make changes in the team that sent the field against Sport, in the last round. Z Ivaldo must return quarterback; Leo Pais can reappear among the right wing starters; Machado resumes the midfield; and Luvannor and Edu must be chosen for the vacancies of Rafa Silva and Lincoln, respectively.

Cruzeiro should play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Eduardo Brock and Geovane Jesus; Leo Pais (Jaj), Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira and Marquinhos Cipriano (Kaiki); Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu.

Possible team from Vila Nova

Like Cruzeiro, Vila Nova has some shortages. Tigre will not be able to count on striker Kaio Nunes, who is suspended for the third yellow card. He was warned once when he was still defending Brusque – in the 13th round – and took two other cards playing for the Goiás team.

photo: Publicity/Vila Nova Neto Pessoa has the greatest hope of goals for Vila Nova against Cruzeiro

In addition to the striker, coach Allan Aal is still evaluating Sousa’s situation. The midfielder suffered a tough challenge in the 1-1 draw with Ponte Preta, last Saturday (8/11), at the Moiss Lucarelli stadium, in Campinas, for the 34th round of Serie B. After the collision, he had to be replaced.

Sousa underwent imaging tests, which ruled out injury to the right knee or ankle. However, he still recovers from the blow and can be preserved against the Fox. His likely replacement is Ralf, who is vying for a spot with Jean Martim.

Therefore, the probable Vila Nova team has Tony; Alex Silva, Rafael Donato, Alisson, Willian Formiga; Ralf (Jean Martim), Arthur and Wagner; Dentinho, Hugo Cabral and Neto Pessoa.

With access and the title already won, Cruzeiro only fulfills the table in the rest of the Second Division. Vila Nova, in turn, is still struggling to confirm its permanence in next year’s national competition. The club is in 14th position, with 42 points – six more than CSA, the first team inside the relegation zone.