Vítor Severino explains connection with Luís Castro, feels chosen by Botafogo and trusts the project: ‘Very good things are on the way’

technical assistant Luís Castro at the Botafogo, Vítor Severino trust the alvinegro project. The professional gave an interview to the channel “Botafogo Nela”, talked about his connection with the coach, his identification with the fans and his plans at the club.

Vítor Severino is optimistic that Botafogo is on the right track.

– The message is the same as the beginning, thank you to the fans for the affection, we thank you from the heart. We understand that fans are passionate, they charge a lot, but there is no big club that doesn’t have a charge. It is a matter of confrontation between expectation, reality and the current context. We are very proud to be part of these first steps. Botafogo will be very successful, because they are in good hands. John Textor’s project will unite expectation, reality and the greatness of Botafogo. Very good things are on the way. Our plans are to be part of these first steps, we have a contract for another season, we are very happy. Our plans are to continue being part of this growth and help Botafogo to have this success – declared Vítor Severino.

Interaction with the crowd

– It came up a bit by coincidence, we were in another club, at a certain point we started having conversations with Botafogo and we closed it. We knew we would come, but we had to formalize it, we couldn’t talk. That’s when I started interacting, feeling that warmth, love, passion of the fans for the club. We had won the Qatar Cup, I started to joke about it, it became a healthy and joyful interaction.

– I realized that I couldn’t compare fans, I had never worked in Brazil, and that it was difficult to have a more passionate fan base than Botafogo’s. I’m a coach, not a player or coach, I’m not in the spotlight, but the fans have always been very effusive and happy, even in the worst moments. It really is a differentiated, passionate and very emotional crowd, in good and bad times. More even than I thought.

Liaison with Luis Castro

– My first club was Académica de Coimbra, historic club, one of the oldest in Portugal, I worked there for ten years, always climbing stairs in the categories, then coordinating the base and was coach of the B team. Uefa invited some confederations, the Portuguese called Luís Castro, who was coordinator of the Porto base, and I. We spent a few days together, in a congress setting, the contact remained, we exchanged ideas. But he was in Porto, I was in Academica. Then there was a moment when he takes over the main team on an interim basis and leaves the B team vacant. A coach took over, they needed an assistant. It was me, I went after my dream. I didn’t go to work directly with him, I stayed for three years, he left for Rio Ave, he needed a technical assistant, he invited me. Since then, seven years have passed. It’s a strong friendship, a professional relationship.

Botafogo Way

– It is an idea that clearly comes from John Textor, it is what promotes the great interest that existed in the hiring of Luís Castro. It also made us interested in the project, building an identity, something in the long term. We knew about the challenge, we weren’t taken by surprise, that we were going to go through the moments we did. It was a very positive challenge, because we had already worked on common projects. We started to take the first steps, new people were hired for the structure, it is not a short-term project, it will take time.

Chosen by Botafogo

– I have so much affection that I can’t feel any other way. Feeling chosen is very interesting, because when you enter it is difficult to leave. I am privileged because I receive this affection. Even in times of difficulty, the approaches were of great affection and respect. When a Botafogo native meets another, there is an immediate connection, people feel that they are part of something special. Me, not having been an educated fan that way, it’s obvious that my club in Brazil is Botafogo. For everything we’ve been through and the affection I’ve received.

