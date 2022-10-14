What is BeReal, the social network that challenges Instagram and tries to avoid being a new Clubhouse

New wave in recent months, especially among younger people, the social network BeReal has a very simple proposal: the user can only publish a single image per day, taken simultaneously from the phone’s rear and front camera – no filters or edits to the photos. The “minimalist” footprint earned the French app the nickname “anti-Instagram”which tries to avoid repeating the meteoric trajectory of another recent internet phenomenon, the clubhouse.

“BeReal will not make you famous. If you want to become an influencer, head to TikTok and Instagram.” As if it were a manifesto, she continues: “We want people to feel good about themselves and their lives. We want an alternative to addictive social media that encourage comparisons and portray life with the aim of accumulating influence.”

To avoid the excessive use seen in other social networks, BeReal developed a somewhat eccentric method: once a day, at random times of the week, the application sends a single notification to all cell phones in the same region. “It’s time to be real!”, says the text. In the next two minutes, users are encouraged to post a photo of what they are doing at that moment.

“For me, one of the strongest points of BeReal is the fact that I know what my friends are doing in real time”, says Clayton Varela, 26, who is an art director and works with filters for social networks, such as Instagram. “I feel closer to these people within my social circle.”

Published photos have a “lifetime” until the next notification — everything is ephemeral and no post stays in the app forever. “And also because there are no filters, everyone is very detached (with what they post). There is not the same pressure as Instagram”, points out Varela, who has been using BeReal since the end of September.

The proposal has worked: the app, born in France in 2020 at the hands of Alexis Barreyat, it has already added 53 million installations since January 2022, when the social network “burst the bubble” and started to gain steam – the data comes from the Sensor Tower platform. Not only that: the company seems to be well supported. It recently raised US$30 million from investors such as a16z and Accel — two names known for having invested in the Facebook still at the beginning.

I’m OBSESSED with bereal, I look forward to giving the notification time and I know what all my friends are doing, loving participating in other people’s lives I feel closer to my dear ones https://t.co/p2nWelzE7y — clay (@claydisse) September 27, 2022

For Matt Navarra, a British social media consultant, among the platform’s strengths and weaknesses, authenticity is one of the elements that is leading many users to install the app on their cell phones, which work with Android and iPhone.

“There’s the fact that they don’t fall into the same formula as other social platforms like Facebook and Instagram, of toxicity, bad reputation, trust issues and all the other issues these networks have been criticized for. BeReal came from a different place and has a ‘clean name’ at the moment,” says Navarra.

That’s how Giuliana da Silva Borges, 24, felt on the platform. The Public Relations student was reluctant to have another social network to “take care of” and did not join the app at first. But after appearing in her friends’ photos and getting to know how it works, she decided to be part of the “now photos” circle.

“My friends already had it, but I was putting it off so I wouldn’t have a social media app anymore. In the end, the proposal is different from Instagram, where we worry about the angle, the filter and other things because there are a lot of people watching”, says Giuliana.

Giuliana da Silva Borges is a user of BeReal, but can leave the social network if the app does not maintain an audience Photograph: Alex Silva/Estadão – 10/6/2022

The sudden success – and originated outside the universe of the big social networks – is reminiscent of another platform that was very successful last year: the Clubhouse. Known for its real-time audio rooms, the American app caused a stir for its innovative format, but after rivals copied the format, it fell out of favor.

This is the challenge of BeReal, whose daily notifications and unfiltered photos are already copied by the two largest platforms on the market: Instagram and TikTok.

In the Meta app (the company that owns Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp), the feature has been in testing since August and is called “IG Candid” (in free translation, IG Pure), which works in the same way as BeReal. TikTok, which has taken the sleep of Mark Zuckerbergrecently launched the “TikTok Now”app that has been spun off from the main platform and can be downloaded separately from app stores.

‘Anti-Something’ Apps Don’t Necessarily Go Viral Edney Souza, professor at ESPM

“One of BeReal’s strengths is that they had the original idea for the tool and that gave them the advantage of being there first,” says Navarra. “But that aspect disappeared quickly. A single tool will not be enough to protect the app from the threat of copies. At the moment, it seems like a risk that matches what happened with the Clubhouse.”

For Edney Souza, professor of product marketing at Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing de São Paulo (ESPM), BeReal lacks the originality that the Clubhouse, for example, offered when surfing in the age of voice communication: “The French app tries to create a new psychological effect based not on an existing behavior, but on the repulsion of something. ‘Anti-something’ apps don’t necessarily go viral”, he points out.

This does not seem to be the case with BeReal, which emerges as the first platform tool in the West to be “copied” prominently by TikTok — Stories exist in the Chinese app, but users did not call.

The inspiration of the Chinese giant should light up the warning sign on BeReal. “TikTok is aware of how Facebook has put a lot of different features in their app and ended up scaring everyone,” he explains to Estadão Chris Stokel-Walker, author of the book TikTok Boom.

In other words, the development of a tool like BeReal was not random and could turn TikTok into an even bigger user hub — which could spell trouble for the French network.

“I don’t use TikTok, but if people migrate and stop using BeReal, I shouldn’t stay there either,” says Giuliana. “There will be no engagement.”