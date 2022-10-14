What must Musk do to not lose some of his wealth?

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world and his main source of wealth is Tesla – his electric car maker. However, to continue to thrive with this wealth, a company with operations in Brazil is needed. In today’s article we will explain why this need and its consequences.

Is a company operating in Brazil necessary?

Lithium is the main commodity in the creation of car batteries, however, its supply has become increasingly scarce. Due to the increase in the production of other technological devices, such as cell phones and computers, the demand for lithium has grown rapidly. Tesla is an electric car manufacturer and is entirely dependent on lithium supply for its production.

Brazil has gained a lot of prominence and has become the fifth largest lithium producing country in the world. In addition, the country still has the capacity to grow even more. In Minas Gerais, a lithium mine was found with great potential, which can bring a lot of profit to the market. With it, Brazilian production of this commodity should double in relation to what is currently available. In addition, it is not only the quantity that must be evaluated, but the quality of the product. The company that was recommended by experts has essential factors, namely: the quality lithium content, the cheap production and the ESG.

Such a company performs a method of extraction in hard rock that results in a purer metal. Therefore, lithium has a lower level of impurity and its production cost becomes lower. In addition, it is a reference in terms of environmental responsibility. Therefore, it is possible to say that this company will be able to supply quality lithium to the car companies. Therefore, it would be essential for Tesla to open a company operating in Brazil, to have greater ease in terms of access to this essential commodity.