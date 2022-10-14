WhatsApp: how to italicize, strike out or bold in the app | apps

WhatsApp, an app available for Android and iPhone (iOS), allows you to format texts in italics, strikethrough or bold to easily highlight texts. The process is done through symbols that must be inserted before the first and after the last letter of the phrase or word that you want to highlight. Editing can also be done by selecting the part of the text that will receive customization and choosing from the available options. In the next few lines, learn how to format WhatsApp messages in three ways on your cell phone.
Messages on WhatsApp can be sent in bold, italics and strikethrough — Photo: Flávia Fernandes/TechTudo
How to italicize on WhatsApp
Step 1. Open WhatsApp and select the desired contact. In the typing area, tap the keyboard symbols menu. Then press the underscore (_);
Open the keyboard symbols to insert the underscore — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes
Step 2. Type the desired message and, at the end of the word or phrase you want to highlight, tap the underscore symbol (_) again. It is also possible to carry out the process with the message already typed, inserting the symbols before the first and after the last letter;
Tutorial teaches how to put text in italics on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes
Step 3. Another way to make the change is to select the word(s) that will receive the edit and choose the “Italics” option. It is not necessary to remove the signs before sending the message. Just press the green button and the text will be italicized.
Highlight words, letters and phrases on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes
How to put strikethrough on WhatsApp
Step 1. Open WhatsApp and select the desired contact. In the typing area, tap the keyboard symbols menu. Then press the tilde sign (~);
To strike out the text, it is necessary to use the tilde symbol — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes
Step 2. Type the desired message and, at the end of the word or phrase you want to highlight, tap the tilde symbol (~) again. It is also possible to carry out the process with the message already typed, inserting the symbols before the first and after the last letter;
Step by step teaches how to strikethrough text on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes
Step 3. If you prefer, you can select the part you want to modify and choose the “Strikethrough” option. Then just send the message so that it is sent with the risk.
Send crossed out texts to highlight parts of the text on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes
How to make bold on whatsapp
Step 1. Open WhatsApp and select the desired contact;
Learn how to make letters bold on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes
Step 2. In the typing area, tap the keyboard symbols menu. Then press the asterisk sign
;
9 out of 10 Write in bold on WhatsApp; check out the tutorial — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes
Step 3. If you prefer, you can select the part you want to modify and choose the “Bold” option. Then just send the message so that it is sent in bold.
10 of 10 Bold formatting accentuates the strokes of the letters — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Bold formatting accentuates the strokes of the letters — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes
