WhatsApp may gain option to edit messages; know how it will be | Social networks

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows editing messages after sending. With the tool, users will be able to correct typos in the text balloons within up to 15 minutes after the message is sent to the recipient. The information was released this Friday (14) by the WABetaInfo portal, known for hitting messenger predictions and disclosing WhatsApp launches firsthand. The novelty has not yet been made available to the entire public of the beta version of the application for Android and iPhone (iOS).

🔎 6 tips to make better posts on WhatsApp Status

1 of 2 WhatsApp may launch tool to edit sent messages soon; understand — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo WhatsApp may launch tool to edit sent messages soon; understand — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

📝 How to download WhatsApp beta? See tips on the TechTudo Forum.

According to the specialized website, the beta version number 2.22.22.14 of WhatsApp for Android brought indications that the function may be available in the near future. That’s because, with the update, testers were able to check how edited messages will be marked by the platform. Apparently, the text balloon will have the label “Edited” next to the time the message was sent, to reveal that the content was later changed by the sender.

2 of 2 New feature spotted by WABetaInfo indicates that WhatsApp may announce edited messages soon; understand — Photo: Reproduction/WABetaInfo New feature spotted by WABetaInfo indicates that WhatsApp may announce edited messages soon; understand — Photo: Reproduction/WABetaInfo

Initially, the sender will have a window of up to 15 minutes to edit the text content after sending. It is not yet known whether it will be possible to edit the message more than once. In addition, the specialized website also informs that, as with deleted messages, WhatsApp cannot guarantee that text balloons will arrive edited to the recipient if the recipient’s device is turned off and remains off for about a day or more afterward. sending the message.

It is worth mentioning that, as the function is still under development, it may still undergo changes until its release in the stable version of the messenger. In addition, it is important to note that, for now, there is no prediction of when the feature will be officially announced, nor if it will be made available for iPhone (iOS) or for the computer version of WhatsApp.

The novelty is one of several that are currently being tested in the app. Other features that may come to WhatsApp soon include group polls and the ability to block prints on temporary media. See everything that can come to the app in 2022 here.

See also: 5 WhatsApp functions that help to save phone memory