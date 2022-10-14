WhatsApp will be paid from 2023: truth or lie?

One more rumor about Whatsapp circulated on social media and worried hundreds of users in recent weeks. According to the message disseminated through the application itself, the company responsible for the tool will begin to charge for your use.

Read more: WhatsApp groups may have expanded limit to 1,024 members

”Confirmed… Tomorrow the free messages will end, and they will start charging for whatsapp at 0.37 cents. Resend this message to more than 3 groups, and it will be free for life. Pay attention to the ball, because it will turn green, do it and see. I already sent it,” the text reads.

The company has already denied the information and said that it is just another fake news. But if WhatsApp won’t be paid, what is the premium service announced in May all about?

WhatsApp Premium

The new service anticipated by the specialized portal WABetaInfo will be aimed at companies that use the Business version of the app and want access to business-oriented tools.

The bundle subscriber will be able to create more professional looking links for their customers as well as add up to 10 additional devices to the same account. The price may vary by country.

WhatsApp Premium is in the testing phase in the beta version of the messenger and there is still no date for its official launch. In any case, the subscription will not be mandatory for any user.