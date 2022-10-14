Where to watch Good Luck Leo Grande with Emma Thomspon – 10/14/2022 – Illustrated

Having never reached an orgasm, a widow hires a male escort for a series of dates in a hotel room.

The two end up developing an unexpected intimacy. Still playing in theaters, this dramatic comedy was written, produced and directed by women. Emma Thomspon has been drawing praise for her performance and also for the courage to appear naked at the age of 62.

For purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, ClaroTV (Now), Google Play, Vivo Play and YouTube, 16 years old

andropause

A man in his fifties enters his midlife crisis and tries to change various aspects of his life, but not everything works out. Turkish comic series that is exclusive to the platform.

Netflix, 16 years old

Education, Present for the Future

Directed by journalist Patricia Travassos, this documentary brings together six young activists at the Museum of Tomorrow, in Rio de Janeiro, to debate the future of education in Brazil. After the exhibition, it enters the Globoplay catalogue.

Future, 20h, free

Rockfield – The Rock Farm

A quiet dairy farm in Wales hides a studio where some of the most important records in rock history were recorded. This documentary tells the story of the place, which has hosted legendary bands such as Queen, Oasis, Coldplay and Black Sabbath.

Encore, 21:30, free

Lost City

Sandra Bullock is a romance adventure writer, and Channing Tatum is the model that graces the covers of her books. The duo live a real adventure after she is kidnapped and ends up on a mysterious island. Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt are also in the cast.

Telecine Premium, 22h, 14 years old

Elvis

Now available on HBO Max, the biopic of Elvis Presley, directed by Baz Luhrmann, premieres on the paid channel. In the lead role is newcomer Austin Butler, and Tom Hanks plays the singer’s manager.

HBO, 22h, 14 years