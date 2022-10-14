Who has nuclear weapons in Europe and where are they?

The West has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats should be taken seriously, but that leaders will not be intimidated, so NATO member states will soon carry out a joint nuclear deterrent exercise as scheduled.

President Putin said he was willing to use “all available means” to protect Russian territories, including the four regions of Ukraine that were illegally annexed earlier this month following pseudo-referendums.

The Russian nuclear threat is considered “serious” by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen: “As in any of your statements, we do not allow ourselves to be blackmailed by what you say. We have a very clear position on how we want to proceed”, he underlined, last week.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia has 5977 nuclear warheads. It is the largest arsenal of its kind in the world, although about 1500 are warheads that will have to be dismantled as they are no longer effective.

About 1588 were placed on missiles or are located on bases with operational forces.

France and the United Kingdom have arsenals

In Europe, France and the UK are the only countries with nuclear weapons. Together, they are estimated to have 515 nuclear warheads, of which 400 are deployed, according to SIPRI.

The US also has about 100 nuclear warheads stored across Europe at air bases in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, according to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

These warheads are part of the total of 5428 in the US arsenal, of which 3708 are operational. The rest will have to be dismantled.

Next week, NATO will continue its annual nuclear deterrent exercises called “Steadfast Noon”, despite Russian threats.

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith told euronews that “it is not a response to what is happening in Ukraine”.

“Nuclear deterrence is a key factor in NATO’s defense and deterrence. As such, allies conduct these types of exercises on a regular basis. And so these are nothing exceptional. They are something that NATO would do independently.” of what is happening on the territory of Ukraine”, he explained.