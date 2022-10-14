Why did power bank make Regina Casé be forced to leave by plane?







Regina Casé had to get off the plane because of her cell phone battery Photo: Instagram

The actress Regina Case had to be hastily withdrawn of an airplane bound for Lisbonon Tuesday (11), to withdraw a drums laptop of cellMore known as power bank, from your checked bag. The fact highlighted the prohibition of pieces of the type in the luggage in air travel. But they can be carried in carry-on bags.

The ban on power banks in suitcases is explained by the risk of explosion of these electronics, which have lithium-ion batteries. If one of these devices overheats and explodes during the flight in the checked baggage area, staff on board will have little time to resolve the situation and prevent a fire. If this happens inside the cabin, however, the situation can be circumvented.

That’s why there is a power bank capacity limit of up to 100 Wh of power, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). However, it is possible to take more than one if they are within these limits. It is also important to remember that this is an established number in general, but it is possible that airlines maintain specific rules.





The ban on powerbanks and portable chargers has been in effect since April 1, 2016 Photo: Rajiv Kumar / Pixabay

Some operators, for example, may allow batteries of up to 160 Wh to be transported in luggage hand.

Since when is it like this?

The rule has been in effect since April 1, 2016, when the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) followed the determination of the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization). The three major aircraft manufacturers, Embraer, Airbus and Boeing, had pointed out that the aircraft were not designed to stop fires generated by lithium-ion batteries (UN 3480), which prompted the new legislation.

between the batteries lithium ion Included are batteries and rechargeable batteries found in cameras, cell phones, laptops, remote controls, bicycles and electric cars. A single damaged battery, according to tests carried out by aircraft manufacturers, is capable of causing a combustion.

