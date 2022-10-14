Why doesn’t Queen Latifah accept that her characters die in the movies?

Queen Latifahstar of hits like The House fell (2006) and Taxi (2004) told in an interview on the Drew Barrymore which includes a clause in their contracts and does not accept that any of their characters die in their films.

The 52-year-old American actress said she made the decision after some experiences early on in her career, where her roles ended up dying out in the end.

“You know what happened early in my career… my characters died in the movies and apparently I died like hell. I was like, ‘Wait a minute, if I keep dying in these movies, I can’t do a sequel,'” the actress added, according to My Post.

Latifah then advised his team: “Hey, we have to put a no-death clause in my contracts. Enough of dying. No more getting hit by 300 shots in that car.”

Quenn Latifah Says She Would Rather Be Naked In Films Than Have Her Characters Killed

Drew Barrymore was surprised and amused by her colleague’s confession: “I’ve seen clauses not to do nude scenes, I love that yours is a clause not to die”.

Latifah joked and said she has no problem appearing naked:

“I was like, ‘No, you can show my ass if you need to too. Here’s my ass, but it’s alive,” she snapped.

Queen has also acted in other works such as Shooting High, End of the Road, Dawn of the Tiger, The Equalizer, Empire, Star, Ice Age, Girls Trip, Miracles from Heaven and Chicago, in which it was nominated for an Oscar.

The film was recently released on Netflix end of the road, starring Queen. The plot follows the journey of Brenda (Queen Latifah) who is grieving after the death of her husband.

She also ends up losing her job and decides to leave her home in Arizona and move to Houston, Texas, in search of a fresh start, accompanied by her two children Kelly (Mychala Faith Lee) and Cam (Shaun Dixon), and her brother Reggie (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges).

Check out the trailer:

