Why life in prison for Florida school shooter disappointed victims’ families

Nikolas Cruz speaks with his lawyer during the sentence reading

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018

US court jurors ruled on Thursday that Nikolas Cruz, the self-confessed murderer of 17 people in one of the worst school shootings in US history, should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. . The jury thus ruled out the possibility of the death penalty.

Cruz killed 14 students and 3 staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February 2018. He confessed to the murders in October of last year.

He is now awaiting the final sentence, which will be announced by the judge by Nov. 1, after the Prosecutor’s Office filed a request for the victims’ families to be heard before the decision.

The case is considered the deadliest weapon attack ever tried in the US – there were larger massacres, but the perpetrators died or took their own lives during the crimes.

