Wilson Lima and Lula lead in Amazonas, points out Pontual Pesquisas

The survey by Pontual Pesquisas on voting in the second round for the government of Amazonas indicates Governor Wilson Lima (União Brasil) with 58.0% of valid votes, against 42.0% for Eduardo Braga (MDB). The study was released this Friday, 14th. The information is from Portal O Poder.

According to the institute, Wilson Lima got 54.9% of the valid votes in the capital and 61.1% in the countryside. Eduardo Braga, on the other hand, reached 45.1% of valid votes in the capital and 38.9% in the interior.

Presidential Research

For the Presidency of the Republic, Pontual Pesquisas indicates the victory of Luiz Inácio da Lula Silva (PT) in Amazonas, in the second round of the 2022 General Elections. The PT appears with 55.8% of the valid votes, with 46.1% in the capital and 67.0% inland.

Jair Bolsonaro registered only 44.2% of valid votes, according to a survey by Pontual Pesquisas. Of the total, 53.9% are from the capital and 33.0% from the countryside.

Record

Electoral poll N° AM 03082/2022 took place between the 8th and 10th of October, with 1,996 people. The collections were carried out in Manaus, Itacoatiara, Manacapuru, Parintins, Coari, Tefé, Maués, Iranduba, Tabatinga and Manicoré.

The registration of the responsible statistician, Alice Assis, in CONRE is 9079 and the company’s registration in CONRE/7 is 8260.

The survey was carried out in person with a previously validated form, corresponding to a maximum margin of error of 2.2 percentage points more or less, considering the 95% confidence interval. The collections followed the sampling calculations determined for the municipalities and the capital.