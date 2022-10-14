Windows 11: Microsoft shows off new desktop design

In one of the presentations at Microsoft’s Ignite conference, which is ending this Friday (14) in Seattle, a somewhat sinister screenshot of Windows 11 was released and retweeted by some developers. It caused strangeness what appears to be a revolutionary redesign of the shell (graphical interface) showing taskbar “floating”.

According to the website Neowin, in August some users reported an occurrence on the Windows 11 screen that showed the taskbar “detaching” from the bottom where it is and “floating” with its rounded corners. Asked by the site, Microsoft quickly responded that it was just a bug.

But apparently, it wasn’t just that.

What does the new floating taskbar look like?

Source: FireCub/Twitter/Reproduction.Source: FireCub/Twitter

As can be seen in the tweet above – posted by developer and designer FireCub – the taskbar appears “floating” above the screenin the best style”The Exorcist“, and the notification area indicators “flew” to the top of the screen instead of to the bottom right. You can also see a search bar and a weather widget at the very top, leaving a dark space in the taskbar edges.

A bit bizarrely, it’s unlikely that Microsoft is teasing some radical new change, but rather that the leak is just one of many UI prototypes that have escaped some Redmond lab.

In any case, the Windows 11 taskbar remains one of the most criticized features of the current version of the operating system. Better wait for what’s next.