Youth admits conversations with Celso Roth, but financial part is an obstacle | youth

Juventude intensified the search for a new coach. In the midst of a transition process in the football department, the club is working to confirm the arrival of a professional to participate in next year’s planning. Among the alternatives studied, the name of Celso Roth appears.

The progress of the conversations with the experienced coach was confirmed by the financial vice president, Paulo Stumpf, who should become the vice president of football, with the departure of Osvaldo Pioner. According to the manager, Roth is one of the names discussed, but he guarantees that there is no hit. The financial part appears as an obstacle.

The expectation for a positive outcome in the negotiation with the 64-year-old coach involves the arrival of the new executive director. Júnior Chávare, ex-Grêmio, has an agreement on the way. The only obstacle between the parties is the salary issue, still under discussion.

1 of 2 Celso Roth has not worked at a club since 2016 — Photo: Agência Estado Celso Roth has not worked at a club since 2016 — Photo: Agência Estado

Celso Roth has been out of work as a coach since 2016, when he was sacked by Inter after the 1-1 draw with Ponte Preta. The result sent Colorado back into the relegation zone with three games remaining.

In addition to Roth, four other coaches are on the agenda to take over the team for next year’s challenges. Among the names chosen, would be the coach Rodrigo Santana, who adds passages for Atlético-MG, Coritiba, Avaí and Confiança.

in contact with the ge, Algiers Fuchs, recently fired from Portugal’s Alverca, admitted to having been approached by a businessman. The coach, however, said he has no interest in making commitments before the World Cup.

While looking for a new commander, Papo will have the interim Lucas Zanella in the duel on Sunday, 18h, against Atlético-GO, in Caxias do Sul, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão