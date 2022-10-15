10 tech news to start your day (10/14)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (13). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Nubank receives ‘Street Mode’ to prevent theft of money in the app. Still in testing, Nubank’s secure mode limits transactions when the user is away from home, in order to avoid scams if the cell phone is stolen.

2. Microsoft claims that Sony ‘blocked’ Game Pass on PlayStation. In a response to a British body, Microsoft again said that the acquisition of Activision would be beneficial for gamers.

3. Record would have recovered files but remains in the crosshairs of hackers. The hackers are asking about R$25 million to end the attack.

4. Netflix: plan with ads costs R$18.90 and has a limited catalogue. Netflix announced that Basic plan details with ads in Brazil; check out!

5. New Windows 11 function protects computer from common attack. The tool that prevents brute force attacks was implemented less than a month ago.

6. Apple is sentenced to R$ 100 million and must deliver iPhone charger. The 18th Civil Court of São Paulo decided that Apple must pay a fine of R$ 100 million, in addition to delivering chargers for iPhones already sold.

7. São Paulo confirms first death caused by monkeypox. Unfortunately, the São Paulo State Health Department announced the first death caused by monkeypox in the state.

8. NASA technology can charge electric car in 5 minutes. A space technology used by NASA to cool cables carrying high electrical charges allows energy to flow more quickly.

9. Dahmer becomes the 2nd highest-rated series on Netflix. Dahmer: An American Cannibal premiered on September 21 and is only behind Season 4 of Stranger Things! You’ve watched?

10. Why don’t we eat eggs from birds other than the chicken? See here the reasons that lead humans to have the chicken egg as one of the main mixtures in their menus.