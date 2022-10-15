15 players who are doubtful or ‘certain’ absence from the World Cup

This Friday (14), Kanté had his absence from the Qatar World Cup confirmed by the French press; see other players in the same situation or who are still doubtful for the World Cup

This Friday (14th), the french newspaper L’Equipe confirmed that Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté will miss the French national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to a thigh injury.. And the absence of the player, world champion in 2018 in Russia by blues, lights up the alert for other cases of players, who also still do not have a 100% guaranteed presence in the next edition of the competition, and also due to injuries.

Below, the ESPN.com.br put together a list with some of these names, in addition to Kanté, of course, who are still doubtful or “certain” absence from the World Cup in Qatar due to injuries. And who opens the list is a name known by the Brazilian fan. Check it out below:

Robert Arboleda

holder of Ecuadorian national teamthe defender of Sao Paulo still doesn’t have a guaranteed presence in the Cup, despite the evolution of his recovery from the injury he suffered in the left ankle, at the end of June, during a match against palm treesfor the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup. So far, he has not been listed for any game in the Tricolor since then.

Paul Pogba

rehired by Juventus, the French midfielder suffered a knee injury in the pre-season with the Italian team. The player tried a more conservative treatment, which had no effect and therefore underwent surgery. At first, his return to the pitch could take place at the end of October, but his presence in Qatar is still uncertain.

Paulo Dybala

Hired by Pomegranatethe Argentine attacking midfielder suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh, after taking a penalty, last Sunday (9), against Leccefur Italian Championship. His return forecast is one month, that is, a few days before the start of the World Cup, on November 20th.

Angel Di Maria

The Juventus midfielder was injured in the match against Maccabi Haifain Israel, by Champions Leagueand according to the Italian club, which released a statement, the Argentine suffered a low-grade hamstring injury in his right thigh. The expected return to the lawns is 20 days. However, with the World Cup approaching, it is not known for sure if his presence in Qatar is 100% certain.

Kyle Walker

The right side of Manchester City In early October, he underwent surgery after suffering a groin injury in his left leg. So far, the club has not informed any prediction of the defender’s return, who may miss the England in Qatar. The debut of the English takes place on the day November 21stagainst Will.

Kalvin Phillips

Also a City player, the midfielder was cut from the last England call-up due to a shoulder injury. He does not enter the field for the team commanded by the coach Pep Guardiola since the second week of September.

Reece James

Key piece in Chelseathe side suffered a knee injury, which affected the ligaments, according to the English newspaper daily mail, and should miss six to eight weeks in the recovery process, as he might need surgery. With that, his presence at the World Cup with England was put in check.

Alexander-Arnold

The right side of Liverpool suffered an ankle injury during the match against Arsenalfor the Premier League, and worries the England team. “He sprained his ankle, it wasn’t good. Trent has never, in seven years, come out if he could have played. He was in a lot of pain, it started swelling right away, so we’ll have to see,” said Reds coach Jürgen Klopp. showing concerned about the athlete’s situation.

Georginio Wijnaldum

Like Kante, the steering wheel of dutch team is another confirmed low for the Qatar World Cup. That’s because, in August, the midfielder fractured the tibia of his right leg for Roma and is expected to return to the pitch only in January.

Ronald Araujo

the defender of barcelona tore the adductor muscle of the right leg in a friendly Uruguay national team against Iran in September and underwent surgery. As he will need a minimum of 10 weeks to recover, his presence in Qatar is uncertain.

Dani Olmo

the player of RB Leipzig suffered a knee ligament injury in early September. His recovery forecast is six weeks, but he still has an uncertain presence on the final list of the Spanish national team for the Qatar World Cup.

Marco Reus

After losing the World Cup in 2014 due to injury, the striker of the Borussia Dortmund has his presence in Qatar uncertain after suffering an ankle problem in September. In 2018he competed in the World Cup, but the Germany had a bad campaign in Russia, falling even in the group stage.

Bouna Sarr

The right side of Bayern Munchen and gives Senegal national team underwent surgery on his right knee in September. As its recovery is foreseen only for 2023the defender is also one more that will not compete in the Qatar World Cup.

Raul Jimenez

the attacker of Wolverhampton he hasn’t acted since September because of pubalgia. His presence at the World Cup at the service of mexican national teamin turn, is uncertain.