3 Addictive Mystery Shows to Watch on Netflix

Good stories told through episodes on Netflix. Do you like mystery? Then these series are great tips for you. The list has a mystery series that has just been released in the catalog and is already among the 10 most watched of the week. There is another Brazilian series that has just won another season. Check out these 3 addictive mystery series on Netflix.

Echoes (2022)

Netflix’s newest miniseries “Echoes” brings a lot of mystery and suspense to your small screen. The story revolves around Leni and Gina who are identical sisters who switched places for years in secret, culminating a double life as adults, sharing two homes, two husbands and a child, but all in a perfectly choreographed world, only when one of them disappears, everything starts to fall apart.

Watch > Echoes

Good morning, Veronica (2022)

In “Bom Dia, Verônica” we follow the police officer Verônica Torres (Tainá Müller) who works as a clerk at the São Paulo Homicide Police Station. After witnessing a suicide, police officer Veronica will investigate the victim’s identity and motive. At the same time, a terrified wife hides a sinister secret. A police officer investigates a sexual predator, uncovers a couple with a horrible secret and a sinister corruption scheme.

Watch > Good Morning, Veronica

The Sinner (2017)











The crime mystery series “The Sinner” follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) in a small New York City, where he must use his investigative skills to solve brutal crimes. In each case he is surprised, with many secrets, because he is not always what he seems to be.

Watch > The Sinner